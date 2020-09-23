BLUEFIELD, Va. — A piece of property on Virginia Avenue and the 2,000-square-foot building that is situated on it is scheduled to become the site of a new business, Appalachian Treasures LLC, state officials said Tuesday.
The new business, which plans to open later this fall in Bluefield, Va., is the recipient of a recent Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) $10,000 seed capital matching grant, authority officials said.
“VCEDA was pleased to assist Appalachian Treasures LLC with a seed capital matching grant,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “Under their business model, the reach of this grant may also benefit up to 20 other small business entrepreneurs by providing retail venues for local artisans, crafters, antique dealers and others. Initially, Appalachian Treasures projects one full-time job and one-part-time job.”
Bill Haver, owner of Appalachian Treasures, said renovation work inside the new space to establish vendor spaces is nearing completion and vendors are now being sought. Floor space rental is available under a monthly retail space agreement. In turn, Appalachian Treasures will provide the sales and support staff to take care of customers visiting the business.
“We’re placing emphasis on local, handmade items with quality craftsmanship,” Haver said, adding items are being screened in advance for quality before being accepted to be offered for sale at Appalachian Treasures.
“We’re looking at homemade furniture, crafts, jewelry and things like that – Appalachian treasures,” Haver said. “Appalachian Treasures is not a flea market. It will feature local products handcrafted by local people and other antiques.”
Haver also said that in addition to offering vendor spaces, the business will also take some items by consignment.
The VCEDA seed capital matching grant, he said, has been important to him in the start-up of the new business. Renovation work, the construction of vendor booths and shelving and the purchase of a Quickbooks point of sale system are among the items he plans to use the grant toward.
“As we open later this fall, in addition to the store, we will also offer items for sale online, through Facebook, the Marketplace, eBay and on Craig’s List,” Haver said. “We have already been doing that on a limited basis through those outlets while renovations have been ongoing with the building.”
Prior to applying for the VCEDA grant, Haver said he took part in the Tazewell County Business Challenge and while he did not win it, he added he learned much through it.
Haver worked with Margie Douglass at the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College in the development of his application to VCEDA. The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority provided a letter of support for the project.
Appalachian Treasures LLC is located at 2348 Virginia Avenue in Bluefield and may be reached at 276-322-7153 or through its Facebook Page.
