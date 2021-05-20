BLUEFIELD — A new law related to the needle exchange programs in West Virginia may cause repercussions in the spread of hepatitis C.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, has always been opposed to the bill and expressed his disappointment with legislators who voted for it once again Wednesday at the county Board of Health meeting.
Citing a rise in hep C cases, he said hindering needle exchange programs with unnecessary state regulations will result in more needle sharing and more cases.
“Every (high-ranking) health official in the state testified that it was not good for the citizens of the state and they ignored it and passed it anyway,” Topping said of Senate Bill 334, which included a myriad of “harm reduction” rules, including providing license application requirements and process; establishing program requirements; providing procedure for revocation or limitation of the syringe services programs and requiring a syringe services program to coordinate with health care providers.
Topping said the bill places an undue burden on smaller counties that don’t have access to therapists.
Hep C cases were already started increasing, with 33 reported in Mercer County in April.
“We are going to see these numbers increase significantly over time,” he said.
Topping told board members the reason for the bill in the first place had nothing to do with what is in the overall best interest of public health.
“Somebody, somewhere, saw some dirty needles (on the ground),” he said, adding that the person was either a legislator or a friend of a legislator. The person took it and “gnawed on it like a bone and it gained momentum.”
The needle exchange program basically provides a clean needle in exchange for a used one to prevent any spread. Without the ability to exchange a needle, sharing will happen, Topping said.
Although Mercer County is working with Southern Highlands to meet the new criteria and continue to provide the one-for-one needle exchange, many smaller counties will not be able to do that, he said, because the resources are not there, and keeping it here is a struggle for the health department as well.
Board members discussed the possibility of working toward Southern Highlands taking over the program since they are better equipped to handle it.
“Southern Highlands is a lot better set-up to take care of that,” said board member Stacey Hicks. “Needle exchange is a good program … We are just not set up for it (the entire program that involves offering therapy services) out here.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.