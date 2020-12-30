PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital is on the threshold of a COVID-19 crisis in having the capacity to provide enough beds and staff to treat in-patients and is urging anyone with a less acute illness to go to a clinic or MedExpress and not the emergency room.
Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH, said Tuesday the hospital now has 50 COVID-19 patients and a total of 125 in-patients, some of whom are waiting in the ER for a bed.
“It’s a capacity and staffing issue,” she said, with only 117 beds and staff facing COVID issues. “A lot of staff are quarantined and some are positive for COVID.”
Morgan said both the Princeton and Bluefield emergency departments are facing the same issue in having the capacity and staff to handle more serious illnesses and the public can help by not going to either unless it is an acute emergency.
“We have seen a steady increase in COVID patients since Thanksgiving … which is making care for all of our patients very challenging,” she said. “We want to continue to treat those who need to come to the emergency room (who need a higher level of care), but less acute health issues should go to clinics and MedExpress. We are at the point we are holding admitted patients in the ER.”
Morgan said at this point another problem is that patients cannot be transferred to another hospital.
“We have been trying,” she said. “But they (other hospitals) are having the same issues. This increase in COVID patients throughout West Virginia is having an impact on all hospitals.”
A few COVID patients have been sent to St. Francis, a hospital near Charleston that has been repurposed to handle any COVID overflow.
That hospital’s requirement is they must be COVID positive, she said, but they are not equipped to handle more critical care, like patients in ICUs or on ventilators.
“There is a narrow window of patients they will accept,” she said.
Morgan also expressed concern of a possible post-Christmas surge.
“That is what I am afraid of,” she said, adding that the danger is one more reason to let the community know how important it is to utilize clinics and MedExpress for lower acuity issues.
Officials at the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), which listed a new record for COVID hospitalizations (761), as well as patients in ICU (213) and on ventilators (98) Tuesday, could not be reached for comment on the hospital capacities in the state and why patients cannot be transferred.
One month ago, on Nov. 30, hospitals in the state started cutting back on elective surgeries to help preserve capacity as COVID numbers were rising.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said at that time the state had enough capacity but cautioned that post-Thanksgiving surges could threaten the ability for hospitals to to handle a fast and significant increase in cases, especially those facilities that see more complex COVID medical issues.
Hospitals across the state are working together, he said, but a surge could create problems for not only capacity but also staff.
“A lot more activity is accelerating in some areas,” he said. “We don’t have as many immediately available ICU beds as normal. We are acting very aggressively to maintain capacity.”
Marsh said ventilator use is also rising.
“We now have more West Virginians on a ventilator than we have had before,” he said. “One of the biggest risks for us as a state is to see a surge happening of people who are going to hospitals and emergency rooms and beds and ICUs.”
Surges like that can require a lot of hospital resources, he said, and possibly put people with other non-Covid-related illnesses in jeopardy as they also seek needed medical help.
Marsh said a meeting was held with the West Virginia Hospital Association and all agreed to work together and each hospital’s surge plan will reflect the delay of elective surgeries that require in-patient care.
That delay, he said, will be for at least 45 days initially.
Marsh said some of the problems can also be mitigated if residents followed guidelines, especially wearing facial coverings and avoiding crowds.
“It is on us as citizens of this state to be very mindful to do everything we can within our power to reduce the drivers of this spread,” he said. “It is starting to accelerate around our country and here as well.”
That acceleration has continued.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
