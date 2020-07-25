PRINCETON — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police recovered four stolen recreational vehicles Friday in Mercer County and arrested two men in connection with a national RV theft ring.
At approximately 1 a.m. Friday, four RV campers were stolen from Roy’s RV’s in Randolph County. These RV’s, which were pulled by four separate pick-up trucks, ran the North Beckley Toll Plaza at 4:30 a.m. without paying their toll, Sgt. D. M. McMillan, West Virginia Turnpike Authority Detachment Commander with the West Virginia State Police, said in a news release.
Cpl. D.R. White and Sgt. T.A. Bowers were able to locate and stop two of the four trucks at the 14 mile marker in Mercer County Friday morning.
McMillan said these two trucks/RV’s were being operated by two Hispanic males.
McMillan said two males were taken into custody and the RVs were secured. He said this theft and arrest is still under investigation at this time, however, it is being connected to a national theft ring involving stolen RV’s being obtained throughout the Southeastern United States and shipped to foreign countries.
At 12:56 p.m. Friday, the state police received information concerning the location of the two remaining campers that had been stolen from Roy’s RV. The news release said Sgt. R.T. Stinson was able to locate and recover both of the campers off of the Ghent Exit in the area of Odd.
The two campers had been abandoned and the suspects had fled the area.
McMillan said the Turnpike Authority Detachment office has been in contact with Cpl. D.R. Wolford of the Elkins Detachment throughout the entire investigation. McMillan said Wolford has provided valuable information from the crime scene in Elkins in order to assist in the recovery of the stolen property.
All of the property has been recovered. It is valued at $220,863, the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.