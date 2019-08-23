BLUEFIELD — Two candidates are in contention for the presidency of Bluefield State College.
A search committee has narrowed the applications down to the current interim president, Robin Capehart, and Dr. Patricia Ramsey, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lincoln University.
“We had more than 20 apply,” said Garry Moore, chairman of the college’’s board of governors, but they were the only two who fit the criteria BSC was looking for.
Moore said Capehart and Ramsey were the only two applicants who have had experience as a college president, a required qualification established by the board.
“We felt it necessary that we have somebody who could hit the ground running rather than somebody who needs on-the-job training,” he said. “The school needs a renaissance more than anything else.”
The historically black college has had some rough years recently, with declining enrollment and a turbulent time under former president Dr. Marsha Krotseng’s leadership that saw discontent within the college and in the community as well.
“You want experience,” Moore said. “You want somebody who knows what they are doing, who has connections that can help the school.”
Moore said the new president must understand the challenges of higher education and have the experience and skills to “make things happen.”
On-campus interviews for the finalists are set for Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.
“We (the search committee) will probably make a recommendation to the board sooner than October,” he said, referring to the initial schedule of the process, adding that the board may make a decision by the end of September.
Capehart was named interim president in January after the December 2018 resignation of Krotseng. Shortly after that announcement, a search committee was selected and the search for a new president began.
Capehart, an attorney, has extensive experience in higher education, including being president of West Liberty University for eight years and serving as chair of the Council of Presidents, a state position to advance higher education.
After leaving West Liberty, Capehart formed Georgetown Solutions L.L.C., a higher education consulting firm, and last year began working with the Blue Ribbon Tax Reform panel, which is reviewing the system of governance of West Virginia’s public institutions.
Capehart’s background also includes the position of state Secretary of Tax and Revenue under former Gov. Cecil Underwood. During that time he chaired the Commission on Fair Taxation, which conducted the most comprehensive review of tax structure in the state’s history.
He was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award in 2000.
Capehart, who has lived in West Virginia most of his life, began his education career teaching at Marshall University in 2000, where he taught until taking over the reins of West Liberty in 2007.
In his letter of interest for the presidency, Capehart said he was “honored to be asked to serve as interim president” in January and the board’s charge to him was to “take bold, decisive action to identify and address problems that had produced declining enrollment and an evaporation of support from alumni, benefactors and community leaders.”
Capehart said that during his tenure as interim president “we feel that we have provided a persuasive preview of our ability to address the difficult questions facing the institution and provide the leadership necessary for Bluefield State College to not only survive, but to thrive.”
Primary areas of focus, he said, have been sound fiscal health, improved enrollment and an engaged campus.
Ramsey has a doctorate degree in biology from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in botany from Howard University, and a bachelor’s degree in biology education from Norfolk State University.
She has taught at all academic ranks and achieved the rank of tenured full professor.
Ramsey has had her current position at Lincoln University since July 2016. Prior to that she was provost and vice president of academic affairs at Bowie State University, serving as interim president during the summer of 2006, her only experience as a college president.
Ramsey was also vice president for academic affairs at Shaw University from 2000 to 2004 and before that was an associate professor of biology at Norfolk State University.
Other experience includes being responsible for the coordination of the Hampton University Virginia Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Consortium for Science Education activities of three universities as well as serving as the consortium’s internal evaluator.
Ramsey said in her letter of interest that she is “convinced that my more than twenty-five accomplished years in higher education where I have served as interim president, chief academic officer, deputy fundraising officer, academic department chair and professor, coupled with my vast community experience, impeccable integrity, strong interpersonal skills, deep commitment to excellence, and my passion for making a difference, provide me with the substratum and the resolve to continue the momentum that is already underway at BSC, to serve as a champion of excellence in all aspects of the institution’s operations, to advance the mission, and to move Bluefield State College to a new level of excellence.”
Moore said last weekend (Aug. 16-18) was a special one for the college, with the rededication of the library, groundbreaking for the first on-campus student housing in more than 50 years and the “Big Blue Bash” welcoming students back to school.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out this past weekend,” he said. “It was a great weekend. It was probably the best weekend I have ever seen at the school for the 29 years I have been involved here.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
