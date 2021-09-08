By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A weekend hit and run arrest in Mercer County also netted narcotics.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, deputies working the midnight shift on Saturday, Sept. 4, located a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run crash.
“Upon stopping the vehicle, a female passenger tried to flee on foot with a handbag, and male driver of the vehicle began driving off after she exited,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “Fortunately, both suspects were detained a very short distance away. The male driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. A short investigation showed that the driver had almost $6,000 in his pockets, and the female had nearly one pound of what is believed to be methamphetamine in her handbag.”
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $30,000. The statement said a small amount of edible marijuana was also located in the vehicle that was contained in packaging similar to Doritos.
Both individuals were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They are currently being held on a $35,000 cash bond, the statement said.
