PRINCETON — Hundreds turned out Thursday night at the Chuck Mathena Center to hear the story about bringing down an “evil” international drug kingpin by two of the men who helped capture him.
Retired DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent and Mercer County native Steve Murphy, along with fellow DEA agent Javier Pena of Texas, presented a behind-the-scenes look at the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar in Colombia, South America.
Through their personal experiences in working the Colombian National Police to capture Escobar, the two retired agents gave often graphic details of the world’s first “narco terrorist,” including many revenge murders, car bombings, terrorist attacks on buildings and assassinations of anyone in Colombia who opposed him.
The experiences Murphy and Pena had while working in Colombia inspired the Netflix series “Narcos,” which tells the story of Escobar’s rise to power and the struggle to bring down him and the Medellin Drug Cartel.
Since retiring from the DEA, Murphy has been an adviser for the “Narcos” series along with with Pena, plus they have been touring the world and speaking about their experiences.
“It’s just beautiful here,” Murphy said of his trip back to West Virginia, adding that the presentation was also a benefit for the Princeton Police Department.
Murphy said he and Pena were telling the true story of the “most wanted criminal” in the world during the 1980s, a man who built a drug empire.
Escobar was an “evil” man, he said, who was so greedy and egotistical he declared war on his own country.
“This guy really gets under my skin,” he said. “He’s been dead for 25 years and he still bothers me.”
Murphy told the crowd they would learn all about the story of his rise as well as the details of his fall in 1991, when he was finally captured and imprisoned. But he escaped from La Catedral prison and died in a shootout on Dec. 2, 1993,
Murphy and Pena, who were at the center of the multi-national investigation, were honored many times for their work, including being the first non-Colombian nationals to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross by the Colombian National Police.
But Murphy pointed out they were not heroes.
“We were professional law enforcement officers who got to work a big case,” he said. “After that one, we moved on to another one. The Colombian National Police are the true heroes because they got their country back from this guy.”
Pena said Escobar, who was estimated to be worth about $7 billion at one time, fought his own country and “actually won,” mainly through terrorism, killing an estimated 20,000 to 50,000 people in the process.
“He had 500 assassins working for him,” Pena said, adding that if anyone expressed opposition to him, they usually were killed, and maybe their families as well.
Those assassinations included judges, politicians, journalists and policemen.
“He had a bounty on police officers,” he said, “at $100 a head.”
Pena described the Escobar saga as a “bloody era” that at one time led to Escobar making a “deal” with the government to go to jail for a time, but in a prison he built for himself.
Murphy and Pena showed photos they had taken of many of those killed by Escobar’s assassins as well as cocaine labs, which could turn out 1,000 kilos of cocaine daily.
Many of those who attended the presentation were excited to learn about the true story.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler was on hand to hear the presentation.
“It’s good to see a person with local roots to have a place in capturing in international drug kingpin,” he said. “We are one of the sponsors of the presentation. I am really looking forward to it.”
Princeton Mayor David Graham also attended and said he had not seen the show “Narcos” but he was looking forward to hearing the details.
“It looks like a really good turnout for the presentation,” he said, adding that it was good to see the community support.
Del. Eric Porterfield said he had heard Murphy and Pena speak before and wanted to hear more.
“I saw this a few months back advertised at the Mathena Center and was interested in a local man who had the skill and ability to capture one of the wealthiest men in the world who acquired his wealth through the drug trade,” Porterfield said. “It is of great interest to me to hear their story and for them to come here and share it with us.”
Porterfield said it’s also a way to show how serious the drug problem is.
“I want to be learner of what they have been able to accomplish with their expertise and their work in capturing a drug trafficker,” he said.
Randy Lambert of Bluefield said he has not yet seen the Netflix series but plans to.
“I am sure it will be interesting” he said. “We can learn some things about what these guys do and how it all worked out.”
Lambert said he was interested in hearing about the behind-the-scenes work that went on.
“If you are not involved, you just don’t know they had to do,” he said.
Out-of-town visitors also came and one was Ben Grady of Dublin, Va.
“It took a little drive to get here,” he said.
Grady, who is a fan of the Chuck Mathena Center and has attended many shows there, said he is on the center’s email list and saw that Murphy and Pena were coming.
“When I saw that, I said, wow, that’s really different, and it’s not just an entertainment show but informative as well,” he said. “I watched part of the the first show (of the series ‘Narcos’) on the treadmill so I could be informed before I got here. I have a very basic background knowledge (of their work).”
Grady said he intends to watch the entire series.
Murphy is a 1974 graduate of Princeton High School and earned a degree from Bluefield State College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1981.
At 19 years old, he was an intern at the Bluefield Police Department, then interned at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office before his first full-time law enforcement job as a patrolman in Norfolk, Va.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
