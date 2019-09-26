BERWIND — The McDowell County Economic Development Authority (EDA) was fined almost $35,000 last year by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) after repeated violations during the excavation work and installation of six rental cabins at Berwind Lake.
Those violations came to light recently while looking into the cost for the cabins at the lake as well as six more which have yet to find a home and still sitting at the lake.
Although no specific figure has been given on the original estimated cost of the project, it may end up topping $700,000, and some county officials have questioned why.
Barry Hale, president of the EDA, said in an article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph last week that one of the reasons for the extra cost was the need to mitigate flooding problems at the lake last year.
“We had a heavy rain here (at the lake),” he said, which resulted in flooding where the cabins are located on a slope. Mitigating that issue turned out to be costly, with a lot of work needed to make sure it would not happen again.
Since EDA employees did the work, no specific figures were given as to the overall cost of the mitigation.
However, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has learned the EDA was ordered to pay fines after numerous violations at the cabin site were found.
According to the order, the first problems were documented on Feb. 13, 2018, when state DEP personnel inspected the cabin area and found violations.
The McDowell County EDA “caused conditions not allowable in waters of the State by creating sediment deposits on the bottom of Berwind Lake,” the order said.
The DEP also found that pollutants were discharged “from a land disturbance into waters of the State, Berwind Lake, without an authorized WV/NPDES permit.”
A Notice of Violation was issued to the EDA.
On March 28, another DEP inspection was conducted.
Violations were again found, the order said, and concluded the EDA “failed to immediately cease and desist further land development activity” and the EDA had “not obtained a valid WV/NPDES permit for the site or contacted WVDEP to arrange an inspection of the site prior to continuing further development.”
The inspection also said the EDA “failed to immediately install and maintain necessary storm water and sediment/erosion control devices and apply temporary mulch.”
On April 18, 2018, the EDA was issued a water pollution control permit, but an inspection a week later, on April 25, found more violations, including not mitigating conditions that created sediment deposits in the lake.
Other violations included the EDA’s failure to arrange an inspection for a septic system being installed, failure to submit an “approvable plan of action within 30 days of the effective date of the order,” and failure to “install sufficient storm water and sediment/erosion controls to prevent the release of sediment laden water into Berwind Lake at two separate locations.”
The silt fence at the main project location was not property maintained, the order said, and disturbed areas were not temporarily mulched.
More violations included:
• Failure to submit permit modification since the permit was for one acre but the disturbed area was about four acres.
• Failure to maintain records that document inspections of erosion control devices and maintenance activities.
• Failure to properly implement controls (of sediment-laden water).
• Failure to inspect and clean all adjacent public and private roads of debris originating from the construction site.
At that point, the DEP ordered the EDA to “immediately take all measures to initiate compliance with all terms and conditions of its WV/NPDES permit and pertinent laws and rules.”
The order said that because of West Virginia Code, Legislative Rule and permit violations, McDowell Co. EDA “shall be assessed a civil administrative penalty” of $34,905 to be paid within 30 days of the July 5, 2018, order.
The order was signed by former EDA director Stephanie Addair on July 12, 2018.
Besides those problems, another issue surfaced when the state Department of Natural Resources told the EDA there was room for only six cabins at the lake, not 12.
The county is now trying to decide whether to sell the cabins or find a location they can be rented to ATV trail riders.
Some county officials and new board members have criticized the decision for the EDA to tackle the project in the first place, and it should have been put out to bid rather than controlled by the EDA itself.
“It was a good idea,” new county Commissioner Cody Estep said recently, “but it wasn’t thought out or planned.”
Jackie Fairbanks, a new EDA board member agreed, saying “they did not sit down and talk it through … It was not planned out at all.”
However, she said, in the long run “it will be a good thing.”
Since the EDA made the decision to move forward with the 12-cabin project two years ago, Fairbanks and 10 new members are now on the EDA board as well as a new director, Molina Roberts, who took over last month.
Roberts said what happened is in the past and “it’s been taken care of.”
“We are focusing on the future and moving on,” she said. “The cabins are almost ready to open. We are shooting for mid-October.”
The cabins, which include a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping space bunking, with the larger cabins also having a separate bedroom, are at the lake but also close to War, which now has a trailhead for the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System.
McDowell County Commission has set a meeting to provide an update on Berwind Lake for Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in War.
According to a flier on the meeting, which is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of War, the commissioners will give an update on completed projects and future plans at the lake.
Berwind Lake offers picnic tables with lantern post and charcoal grills; reservable and accessible shelters; swimming pool; fishing which includes spring trout fishing, largemouth bass, channel catfish and bluegill.
The lake, located in the 85-acre Berwind Lake Wildlife Management Area, is 20 acres, has an accessible fishing pier, boat launch ramp (boats, electric motors only), and three brush shelters to attract fish. Foot trails also surround the lake.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
