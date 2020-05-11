CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic stood at 54 late Sunday afternoon, with 1,362 positive tests, up from 1,347 on Saturday.
There have been a total of 62,885 tests as of Sunday and the percentage of the positive tests to the total number of tests is still dropping, now at only 2.17 percent, one of the lowest in the nation.
Mercer County’s positive test count remains at 11, with McDowell and Monroe counties at six each and Summers County at one.
Gov. Jim Justice is set to announce today which businesses will open next week, starring May 18, and the guidelines. He said Friday that the Hatfield-McCoy trails will reopen on May 21.
In Virginia, the state Department of Health (VDH) reported Sunday that the commonwealth had 24,081 positive cases, up from 23,196 cases reported Saturday. That is an 885-case increase.
The VHD also reported 839 deaths on Sunday, an increase of 12 from Saturday.
Also, 3,211 people have been hospitalized and a total of 141,936 people have been tested.
Locally, Tazewell County has seven positive cases, Giles County is now up to eight cases, Buchanan County remains at 16 and Bland County continues to report no positive cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce with week that restrictions will ease starting Friday, May 15, as the commonwealth enter Phase One of a three-phase plan to start reopening businesses if the statistics related to the virus continue to trend in the right direction as the spread has slowed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
