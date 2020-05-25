Mother and daughter poised to graduate BSC together

LONGS [mdash] Dover Dennis "Jack" Stacy Jr., 82, of Longs and formally of Cedar Bluff, VA passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1938 in Panther, WV, and a son of the late Dover Dennis Stacy Sr. and Neddie Mounts Stacy. Dover served in the US Coast Guar…