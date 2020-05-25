Mother and daughter poised to graduate BSC together

BLUEFIELD — For the first time in years, a mother and daughter will graduate from Bluefield State College at the same time, in the Class of 2020, and they made some “amazing memories” chasing their dreams together.
Alexandria “Paige” Cooper will receive an associate’s degree in nursing during graduation ceremonies on June 12 at Mitchell Stadium and her mother, Charlene “Renae” Cooper, will receive her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
“I was extremely nervous. I was entering something completely new and I worried how well I would adjust to the change,” Paige Cooper said on entering the program.
For her mom, it was a similar experience with the anxiety.
“I was really nervous about returning to college,” Renae Cooper said.
Bluefield State has been alma mater to generations of families over the years, but it has been quite a few years since family members shared a graduation.
Paige is a 2017 graduate of River View High School in Paynesville (McDowell County).
She said nursing runs in the family.
Besides her mother, Aunt Selena Blevins is also a nurse and Bluefield State graduate (A.S., Nursing. Class of 2000).
“I always knew I wanted to go into health care,” Paige said. “Two of my biggest influences were my mom and aunt. I knew I wanted to be just like them one day.”
Renae was also born and raised in McDowell County. Married for 24 years, she works as a school nurse for the McDowell County Board of Education at Sandy River Middle School and Iaeger Elementary School.
“I’ve wanted to bridge over from LPN to RN for a long time,” she said. “I’ve been out of school for 17 years. There was always a reason for not starting back. Then, as I watched my daughter follow her dreams, I wanted to chase mine with her.”
Paige spent the first year studying on her own. Then Renae joined her for the one-year program that moves Licensed Practical Nurses up to Registered Nursing.
“Mom was an awesome study partner,” Paige said. “She had so much knowledge. I was better on computers and online stuff, so I helped her figure out things on that end.”
“We did study together,” Renae said. “Everyone learns differently. We learned to break the content down to help each other. We made some amazing memories studying together.”
Both agreed the nursing program at BSC is special.
“The BSC nursing program has been wonderful,” Paige said. “The faculty are all amazing! They want us to succeed and become great nurses. We’ve made lifelong friends and I’ve had some great clinical experiences that have prepared me for work.”
“The program is very rigorous,” Renae said. “As you go through, you become family with your instructors and peers. The instructors push us to be the best we can be. Nursing school is very emotional. We cry and laugh together. We rejoice together. You definitely come out a stronger person.”
They also realize they are in the health care field during trying times.
“The coronavirus took everyone by surprise,” Renae said. “This pandemic definitely shows how essential healthcare workers are. There is a shortage in nursing. Hopefully, people will look at the pandemic and be encouraged to step up. You’re never too old to go back to school.”
Paige agreed.
“Nursing is a front line job,” she said. “They go into work risking their lives every day to take care of those in need. Nurses are prepared to handle any situation, because things are changing constantly and anything can happen. This is extremely important in a time like today.”
Both mother and daughter said the shared experience at BSC is something they will always cherish.
“It’s amazing to experience this together,” Renae said. “We’ve been each other’s strength. It’s been incredible to watch my daughter succeed.”
“Going through this with my mom has been so special,” Paige said. “It wasn’t always easy, but it was so worth it. This is an experience I will cherish forever.”
