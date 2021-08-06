RICHMOND, Va. — Most state employees in Virginia are now required to receive a COVID vaccination by Sept. 1 or be tested weekly for the virus and show a negative result.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday, “speaking as head of the (state) workforce,” and taking the action to protect state employees and others.
All employees must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 1, he said. If not, a COVID test must be performed every week and they must show proof of a negative test.
“I also encourage local governments and private companies to do the same thing,” he said.
Northam said the action follows a continued rise in the number of Delta variant cases in the state and more hospitalizations.
“Vaccines work,” he said, pointing to the fact that almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.
Northam said the vaccination requirement applies to about 120,000 workers under the executive branch of state government.
“I expect our employees to follow the mandate,” he said, and if they don’t, “that is something I will discuss with the employees.”
Many businesses across the state now require employees to be vaccinated, he said, and that trend is expected to continue.
Northam once again compared the pandemic to a “war” being fought.
“The way we are going to win this war is to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
