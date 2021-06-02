CHARLESTON — On June 20, one person in West Virginia who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 will win $1 million, and several others will take home major prizes as the state’s vaccine lottery begins.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during this pandemic briefing drawings will then be held once a week through Aug. 4 with $1 million given away each week, among other prizes.
On the last day of the vaccine lottery, Aug. 4, a grand prize of $1,588,000 will be given away with the runner-up being awarded $588,000. The 588,000 number refers to Justice’s campaign to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated, with that many more needed to reach the goal.
Other prizes being given away on June 20 include two Rocky Ridge specially outfitted pickup trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any state college or university to anyone between 12 and 25 years old, five custom hunting rifles, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways. Eight more of those trucks will be given away during the course of the vaccine lottery.
“To be eligible, you have to at least get your first shot,” Justice said, and everyone must register as well. “We are creating a website to register. You must register.”
The website should be up and running later this week, he added.
The lottery is open to anyone who has been vaccinated since the vaccines were available..
June 20 is also West Virginia’s birthday, Father’s Day and the day the state will drop the mask-wearing mandate for everyone. The mandate ended for those fully vaccinated last month.
Justice said half of the state’s eligible population (12 years old and above) have now been fully vaccinated with 58.7 percent with at least one dose, with the goal to bring that to 65 percent by June 20.
The hope is the vaccine lottery incentives will entice people to get vaccinated and Justice urged residents to get the shots quickly.
“There will be a run on first shots so get them,” he said, referring to the possible difficulty in finding a vaccine as June 20 gets closer.
Justice said the impact of the vaccine is being seen in COVID numbers, as active cases have now dropped to 4,550, the lowest number since Oct. 27, 2020.
“These vaccines are amazingly safe and they will protect you,” he said, adding that “most likely” none of the 2,797 residents who have died as a result of contracting COVID had been vaccinated.
“Why in the world would you take a chance?” he said of those refusing to get the vaccine.
