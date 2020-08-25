LINDSIDE — Health officials Monday confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Monroe County.
A statement issued just before 6 p.m. by the Monroe County Health Department said a 77-year-old male has died as a result of coronavirus.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s first death related to COVID-19, a 77 year old male resident at Springfield Center,” the statement from the Monroe County Health Department, said. “Our sincerest condolences to his family.”
No other details regarding the death were provided by the health department.
Monroe County has reported 65 virus cases to date, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The county has seen a large outbreak recently since a long-term care facility, the Springfield Center in Lindside, reported 56 positive cases, including 31 among residents, 24 among staff and four hospitalizations with the one death.
The Springfield Center is a 60-bed skilled nursing center.
There are now two nursing home outbreaks in the region. At the Princeton Health Care Center in neighboring Mercer County, 21 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
