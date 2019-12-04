UNION — Monroe County is taking steps to engage local business and industry with the public school system as a way to provide more opportunities and career information for students.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that it is partnering with the Monroe County Board of Education to enhance workforce development and career readiness.
A meeting is scheduled for today at 5 p.m. at James Monroe High School to “evaluate opportunities for continued collaboration.”
The meeting will be facilitated by Frank Vitale, president and CEO of Forge Business Solutions, a strategic planning firm based in Morgantown.
“The Union Area Chamber of Commerce is made up of Monroe County business owners and community leaders who want successful employment opportunities for current and future Monroe County residents,” said Todd Belcher, chamber president, in the announcement. “With this collaboration we hope to increase opportunities for our high school students to have career placement opportunities.”
Belcher said Monroe County is “a wonderful place to live and we want to insure economic stability for our future generations.”
“As part of the partnership, Monroe County students will benefit from increased access to local internships, job fairs, job shadowing, workplace tours, integrated career pathways, career exploration and a speaker series,” he said.
Monroe County School Board President Keith Wickline said the local workforce is crucial for economic development.
“There is no greater method of building the local economy than through our next generation of workforce,” he said. “Monroe County is a great place to live and our graduates need jobs to keep them here and the local economy thriving.”
Dr. Joetta Basile, superintendent of Monroe County schools, said education is an investment in the future.
“Monroe County Schools hope to increase opportunities for our students to explore career pathways, learn about various careers, and graduate with the skills necessary to gain successful employment after graduation,” she said. “If we want a strong economy, we must invest in our children.”
Vitale said one of the foundations to succeed is bringing people together.
“I believe that by bringing industry and education together, we can better engage students where they are and get them thinking about and planning for careers as soon as possible,” he said. “As a West Virginia business owner and educator, I’m incredibly passionate about the opportunity to strengthen and grow relationships between West Virginia businesses and students of all ages.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
