UNION — Monroe County has more COVID cases than at any time during the pandemic, and the school system has responded by telling students to stay home until Sept. 7 and canceling all extracurricular activities including sports.
In a post to parents Monday afternoon, school officials said that “due to large increases in Covid-19 cases, Monroe County Schools will be closed 8/31/21 through 9/3/21. We will reopen on 9/7/21. Please remember 9/6/21 is a holiday. Lessons will be sent remotely through Schoology or through paper work packets. All practices and games are also canceled during this time. We ask that you help get our children back in school by following mitigation strategies. It’s going to take all of us doing our part.”
The county hit 241 active cases on Monday, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), after dropping to a low of only one earlier this summer, with 166 new cases during the previous seven days.
The Monroe County Health Department also issued a statement saying the rates of COVID transmission are high and cases are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.
“We anticipate rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021 resulting in some serious illness and death,” the health department said. “Rates of COVID-19 related hospital admissions, admission to intensive care units, and ventilator use are likewise increasing.”
“Cases reported to the Monroe County Health Department in the month of August have crossed all ages from young children to older adults,” the department said. “Active COVID cases are the highest numbers Monroe County has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Residents are urged to get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain distance in public places.
After dropping to only 42 active COVID cases in early July, Mercer County is also seeing a surge and as of Monday reported 532 active cases with 314 in the previous seven days.
Of those 314, 173 were under the age of 40, with 69 positive cases 20 and below, according to the state DHHR.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department administrator, said the surge will continue and the way to stop it is to get vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated and wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing are the only way we can get a handle on this virus,” he said. “There have been 157 new COVID cases in Mercer County in the past three days. That averages over 52 per day. Over 92 percent (145) of those are unvaccinated. What is it going to take for people to wake up and get vaccinated?”
McDowell County has climbed to 223 active cases, according to the DHHR, after dropping into the single digits in early July. McDowell also reported its 27th COVID-related death on Monday.
Both Mercer and Monroe counties were in red on the County Alert System map while McDowell County was in orange.
Statewide, 35 of the state’s 55 were in the red Monday with 18 in orange and two in yellow.
Delta variant cases also continue to rise, with 17 now in Mercer County, 14 in McDowell and five in Monroe.
However, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has said virtually all new cases are the Delta variant now because only a small percentage of positive cases are sequenced to detect the variant and the samples show it is predominant.
“The Delta virus has a complete hold in West Virginia and is growing,” he said.
The Mercer County Health Department will hold a “special” vaccine clinic today at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Topping said.
“We have only 106 vaccine doses to give…” he said. “People who are immune compromised are encouraged to come as well as people in need of their first dose of vaccine or their second dose.”
Another vaccine clinic will be held by the health department on Thursday at the Education Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment is needed for either clinic.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
