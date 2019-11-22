RICH CREEK, Va. — A Monroe County man is behind bars after being charged with abduction and maliciously causing bodily injury related to an incident Wednesday in Rich Creek, Va.
Rich Creek Police Department said in a statement that Michael Steven Broyles II, 39, of Lindside was taken into custody late Wednesday in Lindside.
He is being held without bond in Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Virginia.
The incident started around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday near the Pizza Plus in Rich Creek.
After witnesses saw the possible abduction and assault on a woman, RCPD along with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office began a search.
The victim sustained noticeable injuries to her head and face during the incident, according to witnesses.
Later Wednesday evening, Monroe County Emergency Dispatch said Broyles and the woman, who was found safe, were located at C&C Diner in Lindside.
The West Virginia State Police and Monroe County Sheriffs Office took Broyles into custody without incident and transported to Southern Regional Jail.
Both charges are felonies.
If anyone has any additional information about this case please contact the RCPD through the Giles 911 center at (540) 921-3842.
The RCPD thanked the citizens of Giles and Monroe Counties for their help, also the Giles and Monroe Sheriffs Offices, West Virginia State Police, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.