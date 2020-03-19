LINSIDE — Monroe County School System personnel are all pitching in to make sure students around the county are fed and receiving the educational materials they need.
As part of the state’s plan to close schools amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, schools are required to continue providing breakfast and lunch to students as well as instruction.
At James Monroe High School in Lindside Wednesday morning, Angela Mann, director of transportation, personnel and safety for the school system, said meals are being prepared every day at each school and delivered along regular bus routes with at least one school employee on board to help out.
“Our drivers, our teacher’s aides, our cooks, our secretaries, our teachers, they all have different roles and they know what to do and are working very hard as a team,” Mann said. “It’s also nice to get together and figure out we’re still the team we knew we always were … Right now, everybody has one mission and that is to feed the kids.”
Mann said she has seen enthusiastic participation by all involved, including parents and students.
“The first day we ran we saw high numbers, but once it started catching on and got on social media, we are having to up some of these drivers another 20 meals.”
Mann said “snow packets,” which are lessons for students from their teachers, are being delivered as well, including scheduling for high school students.
“We’ve got a lot going on,” she said. “It took a lot of hours to plan and organize but we’ve got it going now.”
Mann said the buses do their whole route and will deliver directly to homes if need be.
“On the first day I was on a bus, we would stop at a home and honk and if we could get off the road safely we would give them a little time to come out,” she said, “but now that they know what time we are coming they are pretty much waiting for us.”
Meals are also served curbside at school for people who live too far out or may be at work and want to stop by and pick them up.
“At our high school, we are one-to-one with technology so our high school kids can get Google classrooms.” she said. “We have a great technology director, Mrs. Tuggle, and she has got that all set. Students have chrome books at home but they also have snow packets.”
Mann said teachers are calling students’ homes and communicating on lesson plans electronically.
Teachers and other employees are being encouraged to work from home as Gov. Jim Justice has instructed everyone to do that if possible to cut down on contact to avoid the possible spread of the virus.
Bus driver Mike Biggs said it’s great being able to help out the kids.
“We are having a good time out there,” he said. “The students come out excited to see what is in their breakfast and lunch for the day.”
Biggs said he hates that everyone must go through this. “But we just appreciate the opportunity to help the families.”
Those families are also appreciative, he said. “We just got a gift yesterday. Two little boys came out and brought the aide on the bus and myself a gift.”
Biggs said not only are aides and teachers helping, all five school board members helped out when some aides were ill.
Sara Blankenship is an aide who has been busy helping to deliver food.
“We’ve had a really good time and we’ve seen a really, really good turnout,” she said. “It’s one of the most rewarding things to see the kids on the side of the road and they are happy to see you.”
Blankenship said everyone is working together.
“It’s a really good thing what everyone is doing,” she said. “There are a lot of people in there putting in a lot of hours, a lot of hard work. It takes a group effort to get everything done and I am proud to be a part of it.”
The work will continue as long as it’s needed.
“I just hope everybody hangs in there, and don’t panic,” she said. “I hope we get through it and the buses keep rolling and we keep delivering food.”
They also make sure anything a student needs on the academic side is delivered as well.
“All of us all on the buses, we all bring their work, anything they may need from the school,” she said. “Everybody is working together to get them everything they need.”
Dr. Scott Womack, a retired Colonel, is a teacher at JMHS and was also helping with the food deliveries on Wednesday.
“This community has given so much to me it’s a nice way to give back,” he said, adding that’s also filling a need because the food may be the only well-balanced meals some of the students receive.
“It’s a real team effort and that’s from the administration to everyone in the trenches, it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “This is a great community and we are pulling together trying to do the right thing.”
Womack said it’s also nice to see some of his students as he goes on the bus route.
“We let them know we care,” he said.
The students also let school personnel know they care as well.
Aide Sarah Beth Nickell showed a note written by two kids to their bus driver, Dean Boggs, after he delivered food that said: Dean, Thank you for the delivery of our lunch, Ella and Max. A little heart was also drawn on the note.
On the bus delivery route Wednesday morning, as the bus pulled up to the stops, students with a parent were waiting to pick up the meals.
Elliot Lyons and his son, who attends Peterstown Elementary, were at one stop.
“This is super,” Lyons said of what the school system is doing. “It really helps out.”
Mann said how they are doing things is an ever-changing situation as everyone involved tries to handle the process as efficiently and safely as possible.
That could mean more changes in when and how many days of the week the meals are delivered to make sure students have enough food for the week.
The state requires that the food is delivered and that students also continue their instruction.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.