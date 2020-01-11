PRINCETON — Residents who want to file for a political office for the 2020 election can do so starting Monday.
Verlin Moye, Mercer County Clerk and Registrar, said the period of filing is from Jan. 13 through Jan. 25 and applies to all localities in the state and all offices.
Several offices in the county will be on the ballot, including a seat on the county commission, sheriff, prosecuting attorney and magistrate.
Three seats in the 27th House District (Mercer County and part of Raleigh County) will be up for grabs. Del. John Shott announced last year he will not run for reelection. Delegates Joe Ellington and Eric Porterfield, both Republicans, are the incumbents. Candidates for that race sign up with the Secretary of State’s office.
Two candidates have already announced their intentions to run for a 27th District seat: former Del. Marty Gearheart and Tina Russell, who said she will file in Charleston today.
Moye said he has not heard much buzz about the elections yet.
“On Monday it will liven up,” he said. “We will see quite a few come in first thing to file to leave no doubt they are serious about running. Others may wait.”
“We are getting geared up for it (the primary and general elections),” Moye said. “We have been working on it for quite awhile.”
Moye said reservations for voting precinct facilities have been secured and supplies have been ordered for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
“We pulled some maintenance on our equipment the week before Christmas,” he said, and that includes testing, lubricating and repairing if needed. “That was a pretty big task and I was glad to be part of it.”
Moye said a couple of problems were detected and the motherboards were sent to Omaha, Neb. for repair, a routine procedure for issues that cannot be fixed in-house.
Cybersecurity is now another area that is seeing some attention.
“We have increased training at this end on cybersecurity,” he said. “We can better aware of a potential threat or problem if they arise.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
