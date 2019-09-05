WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia will see more than $35 million in new funding from the federal government to fight the opioid epidemic.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday announced more than $1.8 billion in funding to states to continue the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to treatment and supporting near real-time data on the drug overdose crisis.
Both Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said the money will help families and communities across the state.
“West Virginia has the highest overdose rate per capita of any state in our nation and the impacts of this epidemic can be felt in every family, every community and every corner of our state,” Manchin said. “That’s why I fought to make sure that states like West Virginia, where mortality rates are through the roof, receive more funding. This language more than tripled the amount of funding our state has received over the last two years.”
Manchin said West Virginia is “ground zero and we need all of the funding we can get to help those struggling with substance use disorder receive treatment and help heal from this crisis. This funding will go a long way and I will continue to fight to ensure West Virginia is getting our fair share of funding to fight this epidemic.”
“Federal funding like this plays an important role in contributing to the fight to end the drug epidemic that is devastating so many families and communities across West Virginia,” Capito said. “I helped change the state grant formula in the Labor-HHS government funding bill, and the benefits of that change are evident today with the distribution of this second round of resources. Making sure these funds are available is one of my top priorities as a member of the Appropriations Committee, but it’s even more important to me that these funds are going to states like ours with the greatest needs. That’s exactly what my changes to the state grant formula make possible. I am glad to see this critical funding come to our state and will continue to advocate for these much-needed resources.”
The first grant for $28,027,511 was awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as part of its State Opioid Response grants, she said.
Because of language Capito authored to prioritize states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, West Virginia is eligible for a larger portion of funding than the state would have been eligible for had she not secured that language. This funding is a direct result of this language.
In March, Capito announced the first round of funds for this program, which amounted to $14,630,361.
The second grant for $7,357,388 was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a three-year cooperative agreement known as the Overdose Data to Action (OD2A). The purpose of the program is to advance the understanding of the opioid epidemic and improve prevention and response efforts.
Manchin said that over the last two years West Virginia has received $70 million in State Opioid Response grants to fight the opioid epidemic as a direct result of his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee that will “ensure West Virginia receives its fair share of federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic.”
Originally, much of the funding that states received to fight the opioid epidemic was based heavily on the number of overdose deaths rather than the rate of overdose deaths, he said. “Unfortunately, this disproportionally hurt states like West Virginia, which has a small population but has the highest need.”
Manchin said he fought during the Appropriations process and conference committee to ensure that states that have been hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic receive more funding.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced more than $900 million in new funding for a three-year cooperative agreement with states, territories, and localities to advance the understanding of the opioid overdose epidemic and to scale-up prevention and response activities, releasing $301 million for the first year.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded approximately $932 million to all 50 states as part of its State Opioid Response grants. By the end of 2019, HHS will have awarded more than $9 billion in grants to states and local communities to help increase access to treatment and prevention services since the start of the Trump administration.
