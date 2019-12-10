PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will hold a public hearing tonight on the issuance of up to $6 million in bonds to finance a new recreation center and new headquarters for both the police and fire departments.
City Manager Mike Webb said this will be Phase 3, parts A, B and C, of an eight-year plan to move city government and other services to the old Dean Company property on Bee Street.
“All three projects will be under the roof that is already there,” he said of the building complex that is also now the headquarters of city government.
Tonight’s public hearing is the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the bond issuance, he said, adding that the total may not be needed and the $6 million is a cap.
When the three parts of this phase are completed, the Princeton Fire Department will have about 16,000 square feet of space; the Police Department, around 11,000 square feet; and the recreation center will involve about 25,000 square feet of space.
Webb said the rec center will include at least two basketball courts, possibly an indoor soccer field, bounce houses, a place for birthday parties and maybe dining areas.
“We are still looking at all the options,” he said.
This phase will take about two years to complete, he said, and allow the city to sell the land near Princeton Community Hospital where the facilities are now.
Webb said the land, about 11 acres, is a good location for businesses.
Another part of the city’s overall plan for the Dean Company building complex is almost complete, he added.
“We are finishing up the new public works department,” he said. “We are about 90 percent complete. That is a big deal for them.”
The last phase of the city’s plan is to utilize the land between the city’s new government complex and the Princeton Rescue Squad.
That land will see ballfields, playgrounds, a park area, possibly a family water park activity facility and other options will be considered.
Webb said the Phase 3 parts A, B and C work should go out to bid in mid- to late January.
“Within 60 days of that, if not sooner, work should start,” he said.
The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 800 Bee Street.
Webb said the bonds will be paid back in 25 years at an interest rate of about 3.9 percent.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
