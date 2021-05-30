PRINCETON — Municipal elections in Bluefield and Princeton will be held on Tuesday as several contested races will be decided.
Two of the three Bluefield City Board districts are contested.
In District I, incumbent Barbara Thompson Smith is being challenged by three candidates: Garry D. Moore Sr., Danny Hampton and Treyvon Shaun Simmons.
In District III, Daniel Wells, who was recently appointed to the seat after Robb Williams resigned after moving to Princeton, is facing Dassa Giles, Kyle Croye and Greg Saunders.
The only incumbent to face no opposition is Mayor Ron Martin, who represents District II.
The two at-large city board seats, held by Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles, are not up for election until 2023.
On June 1, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive, where all vote will be cast.
District I includes precincts 14, 15 and 20; District II, precincts 27 and 36; and District III, precincts 28, 31 and 32.
In Princeton, four Ward seats are on the ballot for city council.
Ward I incumbent Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker is being challenged by Jeff Lankford.
Incumbent Councilman Marshall Lytton from Ward II is running unopposed.
In Ward III, Paula Powell King is running against James R. Hawkins to fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor James Harvey, who did not run for reelection.
Incumbent Councilman Joe Allen is running unopposed in Ward IV.
Early voting in all contests ended Saturday.
Voting on June 1 will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ward I voters will go to Princeton Recreation Center, 201 Morrison Drive, Meeting Room.
Ward II residents can cast their votes at First United Methodist Church, Park Ave. & Center St., Activity Center.
In Ward III, voters will go to the Church of Christ lobby, East Main Street & Ingleside Road.
Ward IV residents will vote at the Burke Memorial Baptist Church gymnasium on Oliver Avenue.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.