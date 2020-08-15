BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Commission this afternoon chose Robb Williams and Daniel Wells as the new members of the county Board of Health.
Williams is a member of the Bluefield City Board of Directors and Wells is a pharmacist in Bluewell.
They replace Mike Vinciguerra, who had previously resigned, and former board chair Dr. Randy Stevens, who resigned on July 31.
Williams, chief executive officer of HealthSouth Southern Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Princeton and also a basketball coach, and Wells were on a list of recommendations submitted by the City of Bluefield and those two seats had to be filled by people from the Bluefield area.
All of the recommendations had strong medical backgrounds.
Board of Health members Stacy Hicks and Roger Topping reviewed the list and talked to each of the five candidates before making their recommendation to the commissioners.
During a board of health meeting Wednesday, Hicks and Topping both said they wanted to recommend replacements to the commission as soon as possible and do so in time for today’s special meeting, which was called by the commission for that purpose.
The board of health oversees the Mercer County Health Department, which has faced a struggle recently after Stevens and the medical officer resigned, and the administrator suddenly retired.
On Wednesday, the board announced that Dr. Steven Stefancic, a Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Department physician, will be the new medical director.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, confirmed the new director during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing today.
“Mercer County did elect a new health officer,” she said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett administered the oath of office to both Williams and Wells.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
