PRINCETON — Mercer County is continuing its crackdown on crimes against children and is receiving $210,000 in grant money to enhance efforts.
Assistant Common-wealth’s Attorney Adam Wolfe told the Mercer County Commission members Tuesday night that the money will be through the prosecutor’s office and administered by Child Protect and a resolution for the grant must be approved by the commission.
The funds are from the federal VOCA (Victims Of Crime Act), with about $400,000 from previous grants already invested in four social workers that are victim advocates, one for each court and for magistrate court. Two attorneys are also employed under the federal grant.
Child Protect administers the grants, he said, and this grant money ($210,000) will be in part for special investigators with the focus on Internet crimes against children cases.
Wolfe said Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Steve Sommers is the investigator for these crimes and that effort will be enhanced with more investigators.
“We are really seeing good results,” he said. “We have cracked down on crimes against children and this will allow us to do more.”
Wolfe said cases are solid and better investigated and going to trial faster, and that also cuts down on the jail bill.
The jail bill has dropped from around $160,000 (to Southern Regional Jail) a month to about $110,000 to $115,000.
“You guys are doing a good job,” Commission President Gene Buckner told Wolfe.
A recent increase in the bill to $147,000 during one month was the result of a drug roundup, Commissioner Bill Archer said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said child abuse is a serious problem and he praised Child Protect for their work, saying it’s the best office of the organization in the state.
In other business, the commission:
• Read a resolution honoring the late Robert E. “Bob” Holroyd, a renowned attorney and community leader who passed away last month.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Mercer County Commission commends the lifelong commitment to public service (of Holroyd) … Although Mercer County will miss his steadfast presence at the courthouse and throughout our county, his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those he inspired through his many years of community and public service,” the resolution said.
• Agreed to give the Mercer County Economic Development Authority (EDA) $20,000 from the hotel/motel tax in four quarterly installments starting Jan. 1, 2020 for development of a “shovel-ready” site for development at the Cumberland Industrial Park in Bluefield.
The motion was amended, though, to ask EDA Director John O’Neal to attend the December commission meeting to provide details of how the money will be used.
Buckner, who is a member of the EDA board, recused himself from the vote and discussion.
Puckett said although the hotel/motel tax is earmarked primarily for tourism efforts, he sees economic development as part of that effort.
“I am not sure it’s an appropriate use of hotel/motel money but I also know we need economic development,” he said. “I think it’s an acceptable format of how the money is spent.”
Archer said he is not opposed to it either and he requested that O’Neal come to the next meeting to provide more information on the project.
• Approved $24,975 in an emergency expense to replace the steam boiler at the municipal building, which has been without heat.
Archer said S&R Refrigeration will install a new boiler and portable heating units had to be brought in to heat the building, which houses the EDA offices and the Those Who Served War Museum.
Heaters were needed Monday for a Veterans Day event, the ceremony for the unveiling of the new bricks on the Walk of Honor.
