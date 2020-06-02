PRINCETON — Mercer County voters have long Primary Election ballots this year, as early voting has already started ahead of the June 9 election day.
The last day for early voting is Saturday and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Wednesday.
On the Republican ballot, six candidates are listed running against Pres. Donald Trump for the nomination, but Trump is already the presumptive candidate.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is being challenged by Allen Whitt of Kenna and Larry Eugene Butcher of Washington for the GOP nomination.
In the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Carol Miller of Huntington is being challenged by Russell Siegel of Lewisburg.
In state races, Gov. Jim Justice is facing Doug Six of Burton, Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg, Charles R. Sheedy Jr. of Cameron, Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg and Brooke Lunsford of Salt Rock for the nomination.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has no opposition to be the GOP nominee this fall.
Three other incumbent candidates are also facing no opposition for the GOP nomination: Incumbents Mac Warner of Charleston for Secretary of State, John “JB” McCuskey of Charleston for Auditor and Riley Moore of Harpers Ferry for state Treasurer.
Two candidates are vying for the Commissioner of Agriculture nomination: Roy Ramey of Lesage and Kent Leonhardt of Fairview.
State Sen. Chandler Swope of Bluefield is being challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden for the GOP nomination for the 6th District Senate seat.
Five Republicans are vying for the three nominations to run for three seats in the 27th House District.
They are Jeremiah Nelson of Princeton; Doug Smith of Princeton; former Del. Marty Gearheart of Bluefield; and incumbents Del. Eric Porterfield of Princeton and Joe C. Ellington Jr. of Princeton.
Two Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination for Mercer County prosecuting attorney: Incumbent George Sitler of Bramwell and challenger Brian Cochran of Bluefield. No Democrat filed to run for this position so the primary will determine the outcome.
Republican Mercer County Commissioner Incumbent Greg Puckett is running unopposed. No Democrat filed to run for that position in November.
That is also the case with Sheriff Tommy Bailey, who is running unopposed in the Primary and in November as well.
Lyle Cottle of Spanishburg is running unopposed for the nod to run for Mercer County Assessor.
On the Democratic ballot, 12 candidates for U.S. President are included, but former Vice Pres. Joe Biden has already been declared the presumptive nominee.
In the U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by Capito, Paula Jean Swearengin, Rickie Robb and Richard N. Ojeda II are running for the nomination to oppose the GOP candidate.
The 3rd Congressional District House seat now held by Miller is also on the ballot as four Democrats – Jeff Lewis of Milton, Lacy Watson of Bluefield, Paul E. Davis of Huntington and Hilary Turner of Huntington – are vying for the nomination.
Five Democrats are on the ballot running for the nomination to run for Governor.
They are Jody Murphy of Parkersburg, Stephen Smith of Charleston, Douglas Hughes of Logan, Ron Stollings of Madison and Ben Salango of Charleston.
Two Democrats, Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin and Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond, are running for the nod to oppose AG Patrick Morrisey.
Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is the only candidate on the ballot to run for Secretary of State, a position she lost to Warner in 2016.
Tina Russell is the lone Democrat to file for one of three seats up for grabs in the 27th House of Delegates District race.
Also running unopposed for nominations for state offices are Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans for state Auditor and John D. Perdue of Cross Lanes for state Treasurer.
Three candidates are vying to run for Commissioner of Agriculture: Dave Miller of Tunnelton, WM J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield and Bob Beach of Morgantown.
Incumbent Mercer County Assessor Sharon D. Gearhart is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Non-partisan state and local elections are on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
There are three divisions in the non-partisan election of justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals.
In Division 1, David Hummel Jr. of Moundsville, Richard Neely of Charleston and Tim Armstead of Elkview are vying for that position.
In Division 2, Joanna I. Tabit of Charleston, William R. “Bill” Wooten of Beckley, Kristina “Kris” Raynes of Eleanor and Jim Douglas of Charleston are running.
In Division 3, John A. Hutchison of Beckley, Bill Shwartz of Charleston and Lora A. Dyer of Ripley are seeking the post.
The Mercer County non-partisan races include magistrates and school board members.
Candidates for magistrate in Division 2 are incumbent Susan Honaker and challenger Perry P. Richmond, both of Princeton.
In Division 3, incumbent Sandra Dorsey of Bluefield is facing Keith T. Compton of Princeton.
Three candidates are vying for Division 5 magistrate: incumbent William Holroyd of Princeton; Bill LIghtfoot of Bluefield; and Marvin Lockett of Princeton.
Division 1 Magistrate Mike Flanigan of Princeton and Division 4 Magistrate Charles N. Poe of Athens are running unopposed.
In the school board race, three candidates are running for two positions. They are incumbent Paul Hodges of Athens, Richard Dillon of Bluefield and Jim Bailey of Bluefield.
Alvin Marchant of Bluefield is the only candidate to file for the nonpartisan Conservation District Supervisor.
Voters who are not affiliated with a party, or independent, can choose either the Republican or Democratic ballot.
Mercer County Clerk Verln Moye said COVID-19 protocol will be followed at each polling with proper distancing and sanitization. Voters are also encouraged to wear facial coverings.
