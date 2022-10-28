Before looking at the current Mercer County Courthouse as documented by Margaret Ann Scott in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County, we need to go back to the second battle over the location of the courthouse, this one between Princeton and Bluefield, as documented by John Maxey in the same book.
Bluefield, thanks to the Norfolk & Western Railroad and its proximity to the Pocahontas Coalfields, grew rapidly from its beginnings in the 1880s. Residents, including former Judge David E. Johnston who had been a Princeton courthouse advocate in the earlier dispute, pushed to get the courthouse moved to Bluefield, citing, among other reasons, poor facilities for lodging and food in Princeton.
The dispute went to the State Legislature when in 1895 a bill barring county seats from being within three miles of a state border was passed into law. To conciliate Bluefield, Senator William M. Mahood introduced a bill to create what is now Bluefield State University. It opened December 1, 1896.
That didn’t end the dispute, though. The news that the Virginian Railway was coming to Princeton with the growth it could mean stirred Bluefield partisans to attempt to get the courthouse relocated again. An election was called for in 1907 to decide the issue.
Both sides bent the rules. Construction workers on the Virginian were allowed to vote despite not being residents. It was so bad that Princeton supporter H.W. Straley II criticized the voting in Memories of Old Princeton. Anyway, Princeton won the election and the issue was settled.
Getting back to the current courthouse, a bond issue was voted on by county residents in 1929 to build it. It was dedicated on August 31, 1931.
Architect Alex B. Mahood from Bluefield designed the building to be four stories built with Indiana limestone. The stone-carved frieze at each end of the building represents the economic history of Mercer County. The frieze was designed by Mrs. S.L. Mahood, his mother.
The main contract for building the courthouse was awarded to the firm of Bluefield contractors G.V. Boothe, Wallace Easton and S.V. Wood. The sub-contract for roofing went to the Woodrum Company, managed by W.C. Kane who had roofed the previous courthouse in 1908. The heating and plumbing subcontract went to J. Douglas Barger and Harry Barger of the Barger Heating and Plumbing Company. Berman C. Snidow got the sub-contract for painting.
Until the advent of the regional jail system in recent years, the first and fourth floors of the courthouse housed the office of the jailer and the jail kitchen and the jail itself, respectively. The former now houses the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Voters Registration Office and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The second floor has three vaults for records, the Assessor’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, Circuit Clerk’s Office and the tax office of the Sheriff’s Department. Until 9-11, the building could be entered via four sides but now can only be entered at the north side.
The offices are connected via a central corridor.
For a number of years, the county school superintendent’s office, agriculture agent and home demonstration agent were located on the main floor.
The third floor houses the judges’ offices, courtrooms, jury rooms, probation and parole offices, and the court reporter’s office.
A desire to house the county magistrates offices in one building and to create space in the main building led to the building of the County Justice Center ín 2003-05. It was funded by a county fee on cable users, designed by Todd Boggess and built by Swope Construction Company. It also houses Family Court and the third Circuit Court courtroom.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
