We pick up on the story of the Mercer County Courthouse from the accounts of John Maxey and Margaret Ann Scott as recorded in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County with the end of the second courthouse.
On May 1, 1862, the Civil War was roughly a year old and western Virginia had seen its share of battles. The principal Union strategy was to capture Richmond while the principal Confederate strategy was to avoid that at all costs.
The events which led to the destruction of the courthouse and the subsequent Battle of Pigeon’s Roost, came about from the Union attempt to destroy the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad.
Two days prior, Confederate Col. Walter H. Jenifer’s forces along with the Flat Top Copperheads had clashed with advance units of Maj. Gen. Jacob D. Cox’s Union Army of the Kanawha at the Clark House at Camp Creek with the battle ending when superior Union numbers were brought into play.
Jenifer, the commanding officer at Princeton, upon hearing the news of the battle, ordered the burning of the town to avoid supplies stored at the courthouse from falling into Union hands. A number of records were saved by George Hall, a free Black man. The courthouse sat in ruins for the duration of the war.
Jenifer got into serious trouble with Confederate President Jefferson Davis for burning Princeton. I believe he was denied any promotions for his actions.
This is where the Maxey and Scott accounts intersect with the arrival of Judge Nathaniel Harrison in Princeton in September, 1865. Because he was a Confederate “turncoat” for political gain, he was shunned.
Kyle McCormick in his county history painted a pretty bleak picture of Harrison’s character, along with his friend and fellow attorney Maj. Cyrus Newlin. Both were engaged in controversy for their lives.
Getting back to Harrison, he rode to Concord Church where he held district court (he was a federal judge for the counties of Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier) in the log church where the Concord United Methodist Church now stands.
This started a period of violence and chicanery between the two communities which lasted five years. The residents of Concord Church agitated for the county seat to be located there. A measure to place the county seat in Princeton was defeated in the State Legislature through the efforts of Delegate George Evans. Col. William Henderson French donated land to build a new courthouse and jail at the location of the Bank of Athens.
Evans constructed the wooden jail and had laid the brick work up to the second floor when he defected back to the Princeton side. He helped ship the records back to Princeton and worked to set up an election to settle the courthouse issue.
In October 1870, the election was decided in favor of Princeton. The third courthouse was left unfinished.
The results of the election left bitter feelings in Plymouth District and Concord Church which were alleviated when a bill proposed by Delegate Maj. William Reynolds was passed in the State Legislature creating Concord State Normal School on February 28, 1872.
Next time, we’ll examine the fourth and fifth courthouses and further location controversies
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
