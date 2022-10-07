To paraphrase Sir Issac Newton, all that I’ve done in this column came from following the lead of others. The names Sanders, Scott, Maxey and others whom wrote the chapters and the books which I use in research for this column will be remembered as long as I am able to write this column.
Speaking of John Maxey and Margaret Ann Scott, they both wrote on the six buildings which have served as the Mercer County Courthouse in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County. This column will source both accounts.
Mercer County, as of 1984, had the distinction of having the most courthouses of any county in the state. The current one was completed in 1931 .
Before the first courthouse was built, court business was conducted at the home of James Calfee, one of 18 justices of the peace in the newly-formed Mercer County, Moses E. Kerr was elected clerk of the court and was authorized to keep court papers and records at his home until otherwise notified.
Mercer County Sheriff Captain William Smith donated the land for the public square and a man named Led better built the first courthouse in 1839. It was entered by a stairway leading from the street. Smith blew a ram’s horn at the landing of the stairway to open court
The first courthouse was sub-standard and was torn down in 1840, after only one year. It was rebuilt on the same site. On Aug. 11, 1841, William H. Howe, James Rowland and Henderson Burnside presented plans and proposals to fence the grounds
The second courthouse had its own problems as in 1852, W.G. Bottimore was hired to examine it. That September, court had to be conducted in the Baptist Church across the street because the courthouse was in no condition for a meeting.
The 1850s saw much work done on the building and its grounds. Daniel W. Martin was paid $30 for fixing the gates of the courthouse yard in December, 1857. In June of 1858, Opie Staite was paid for rope of the courthouse bell. That same month, Granville H. Ashworth was appointed commissioner in charge of the courthouse and the rest of the property in the public square.
That fall, a new roof was put on the building. Elijah Bailey was authorized to sell the lead which was removed from the old roof at $.05 a pound “if sold privately”. November saw Alexander Mahood erect a water closet for use by the court.
The courthouse was used by various groups in the county for meetings. In July, 1849, the court authorized the use of either room on the second floor for the meetings of the Princeton Division of the Sons of Temperance No. 225 on the condition that they keep the rooms in order and in good condition,
In February, 1857, the court gave William H. Hepinstall permission for the Brush Creek Division of the Sons of Temperance No. 389 to meet in one of the upper rooms for $1.00 a month for use of the room. In 1859, the division donated a stove in lieu of rent.
We’ll pick up next time with the fate of the second courthouse and the post-Civil War controversy over the location of the courthouse.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.