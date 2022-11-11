As a rule, unless I get permission from a person to use their name when they send me or tell me information, I don’t do it. I appreciate the information nonetheless but I believe in respecting privacy.
My contact told me that Moredock McKenzie built a mill with a floodwall at Hardy. Margaret Ann Scott’s account in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County doesn’t mention that but it could have been his son Issac who built it.
Getting back to the elder McKenzie’s history, he built a home below Wolf Creek, near present-day Narrows, Va., during the winter of 1777-78. It was located approximately 200 yards below a limestone spring. The daughter of Richard Estridge came with the family as a hired girl.
In early May, 1778, McKenzie, failing to hear the bells on his horses one morning, took off for Walker’s Creek with oldest son Issac to search for them. A Shawnee war party had captured the horses and were watching the cabin as the McKenzies left for Walker’s Creek.
Henley, the next-oldest son, was planting sweet potatoes in a field when the Shawnees shot and killed him. The women ran into the house and barred the door, guarding it with an axe. Miss Estridge and Mary Ann McKenzie hid in a large soap vat in a shed. Jemima Chapman McKenzie and Sally McKenzie were killed after the Shawnee broke down the door. The infant was scalped and died soon afterward. Mary Ann, after leaving the vat, literally was beaten to death by being driven head first into the door frame.
The surviving McKenzie daughters, 10-year-old Margaret and eight-year-old Elizabeth, were taken into captivity to the Shawnee village in the Scioto Valley in what is now Ohio.
Moredock and Issac were near present-day Pearisburg, Va, when they heard the shots which killed Henley. On their way back, they met Miss Estridge, who told them what happened. They returned home and buried their dead family members.
After that, Moredock spent the next two years with the 11th and 15th Virginia Regiments as an artificer, serving at various camps and in Philadelphia for nine months.
In 1781, he married Abigail Marrs, who died a few years later. He signed the marriage bond for his stepdaughter Amy Marrs on May 3, 1788.
On February 13, 1786, he delivered to Issac 36 acres on the west side of Walker’s Creek. The land came from the preemption warrant of 1,000 acres assigned to Moredock by Capt. George Pearis.
He married for the third time to widow Sarah Huet (Hunt) on July 24, 1788. They had one daughter and four sons.
The Battle of Fallen Timbers and the American victory thereof cleared the way for settlement in Ohio. Moredock made two journeys to the north to find Elizabeth and Margaret, his captive daughters. He found the former living with the Shawnees, having married a Scotsman named Clarke and having two children. After returning home, she married Jonas Clyburn (Clibourn) and had two children.
A later trip to the present-day Detroit, Mich., area saw Margaret living with the Delewares, She was married to a trader and silversmith named John Kinzie and had three children. After returning to Walker’s Creek , she married Benjamin Hall and had two children.
By 1806, Moredock, then in his late 70s, had acquired 150 acres on the Five Mile Fork of East River. He moved there in 1810. It became part of Mercer County in 1837.
On July 10, 1812, he made out his will. He died in late 1812 or early 1813 and was buried in the Joseph Hare Cemetery near Narrows.
His will was proven on court by the oaths of James Copley and John Toney and it was ordered recorded. On May 22, 1813, Copley, Toney and William Garrison presented the appraisal of the estate and the inventory was returned to court in Giles County and it was ordered recorded on October 26, 1813. Issac was the administrator of the estate.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.