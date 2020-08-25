BLUEFIELD — In order to safely re-open schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no room for just one plan. There are multiple plans, all dependent on the county’s color designation from the state of West Virginia.
After Mercer County was upgraded to a “Code Orange” on August 21, the school system has been downgraded back to “Code Yellow.” The county’s daily average rate, at the time of publication, now stands at 9. If it climbs above 10 once again, it will return to orange.
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools as far as in-person instruction and sports and extracurricular activities are concerned.
School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers told the Daily Telegraph last week that the board of education will be watching the county’s COVID-19 status “constantly.” How school will proceed depends on where Mercer County’s color code is on Saturday, Sept. 6. If the code is orange, for the first week of school learning will be all remote or virtual, and there would be no school activities.
Todd Browning, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education explained how the Mercer County School District is watching the numbers, and the plans they have in place to be ready for a color change.
“The status that is presented by the state department on Saturday, September 6 will determine how we open school, whether we do it remotely or actually have student attendance at our school buildings, so we do have a couple of different scenarios in place,” Browning said.
According to Browning, under Mercer County’s current “Code Yellow,” Elementary Students would return to school on a daily basis, with only 25 percent of students physically in the classrooms. These groups are broken up alphabetically. Also under “Code Yellow,” secondary students would return with 25 percent of students physically in the classroom as well. These plans will also stay in place in the event the county moves to a “Code Green.” designation.
If Mercer County’s infection rate of COVID-19 decreases and the county is designated at “Code Green” by the second week of school, beginning on September 15th, every student would attend school all five days per week. Browning described the plans as “in-building plan A and plan B,” but also acknowledge the third option of virtual learning.
“Now once we move into the second week, if we are green every student would attend school five days per week, if we are yellow, elementary students would attend school five days per week, but for physically distancing purposes, secondary students, including middle school and high school, would attend on plan B, which is an alternating daily schedule, so we would have approximately half the students on any given day,” Browning explained. “The first week is 25 percent of students in-building each day and beginning the second week, for secondary students, it would be plan B which is the alternating groups. Again, that would be broken down alphabetically and dependent on the color designation.”
However, Mercer County Schools are also prepared for a return to “Code Orange,”
“Obviously under the status of orange we would not be allowed to open our school buildings and we would have to start remotely, so by moving to yellow, it does afford us the opportunity to return students to school. If we are orange, we have to start remotely,” Browning said. “Now, if we happen to go to orange the second week, then elementary would also move to an alternating schedule under plan B, contingent on the color designation from the state and of course the third option is remote learning.”
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
