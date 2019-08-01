By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — The Mercer Day Report Center is once again receiving state funding to help non-violent offenders stay out of jail and receive treatment instead.
More than $287,000 has been awarded to the Mercer County Commission for the program, part of an announcement made Tuesday Gov. Jim Justice that a total of $5.4 million from the state Community Corrections Grant program will go to 30 projects.
The funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs, the announcement said.
“We have been getting a grant from the state every year since 2003,” said Bill Jessee, Mercer Day Report Center Project Director.
Jessee said the center is an alternative sentencing option for the court system and non-violent offenders are sent for treatment and drug screening as well as community service.
“If they go to jail, the get nothing, and go out and go back in,” he said. “We try to treat the real problem, and it is usually substance abuse, and make them viable members of the community.”
Jessee said the program usually has between 50 and 80 people in day reports.
“We also have drug court cases as well and service another 30 or so people from that program, which is funded separately,” he said. “We also handle home confinement cases in our building,” which is also not part of the grant.
Jessee said the numbers in day report have been “steady” over the years.
“We typically have a 50 percent success rate,” he said. “When you are in this type of populating that is good. If we can help them, that means 50 percent fewer people (of those in the program) are committing crimes.”
Jessee said most people understand what’s at stake in substance abuse cases.
“Sad to say, but about anybody out there today has been affected one way or another by this,” he said. “We all know somebody who has had a problem.”
Jessee said with 15 employees at the center the grant only covers about half of the expenses.
“We do other things to make money,” he said. “We provide service for drug court and bill for those services. We also do drug screenings for entities like DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources). We own a lab so we do drug screenings for companies and businesses as well.”
Jessee also said the community service those in the day report program perform gives back to the community and helps with rehabilitation.
Mercer County Commission members are behind the program.
“All three commissioners have been very good to us,” he said.
Greg Puckett is one of those members.
“Within Mercer County, we are very comprehensive within our justice system,” he said. “This grant will continue to give our courts alternative sentencing options, and and help keep jail bill costs down. This frees up funds for other opportunities.”
Puckett said the center is a valuable part of that system.
“I’m a big proponent of our Day Report Center and its director, Bill Jessee,” he said. “He, along with the staff, do an outstanding job coordinating opportunities to help get people back on the path to positive community engagement.”
McDowell County received $125,000 for its community corrections program.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, according the Governor’s office. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
