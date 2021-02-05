BLUEFIELD — Mercer County continues on a path that sees decreasing COVID-19 numbers, with only 739 active cases on Thursday, half of the total early last month.
Only eight confirmed cases were reported Thursday and the death toll was at 91.
Although McDowell County is also seeing lower numbers, the health department confirmed the county’s 18th death Thursday of a resident from complications related to COVID-19.
The county has seen a total of 1,236 cases, but only 60 are now active.
Monroe County continues to see a slight increase in the number of cases, with a total now of 764 with 131 probable.
But the county has seen active cases decline, to 75 on Thursday, and has had 12 COVID related deaths.
Two weeks ago, on Jan. 21, the county had seen a total of 725 cases with 123 probable and 105 active as well as 11 deaths.
Statewide, the active cases dropped to 18,649 after peaking at almost 30,000 in early January.
On Thursday, 574 new cases were reported, a number that was consistently more than 1,000 during January.
The death toll stood at 2,080.
On the Virginia side, Tazewell County has passed the 3,000 mark of positive cases.
As of Thursday, the county has had 3,023 total cases and 34 deaths.
Giles County has seen 948 cases and seven deaths. Bland County stood at 605 total cases and nine deaths and Buchanan County has had 1,193 cases and 32 deaths.
