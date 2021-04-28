By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll to date was decreased Tuesday from 125 to 116, an unusual development that state health officials are attributing to a review of death certificates.
At the same time, the state is now reporting that the death of a 47-year-old man in Mercer County was due to COVID-19, one of the youngest virus-related deaths to date.
The case was one of three virus-related deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday.
Based upon the new state numbers, Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll to date has decreased from 125 to 116— a reduction of 9 cases that were previously listed as COVID-19 deaths.
The virus-related death toll to date for neighboring McDowell County also was reduced from 22 deaths to 21 deaths.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the change in the death toll for Mercer County was made on the state level, and not locally.
“We were not a part of that,” Topping said. “That had to come from the state. And the state DHHR. We were not asked to participate in any shape or form as far as looking at the deaths that occurred.”
Topping said local health officials were not privy to the review of death certificates, adding that action was completed on the state level.
“What we get is from the hospital,” Topping said. “It’s not a death certificate. It’s a death associated with COVID-19 .”
The only explanation given by the DHHR for the change was that death certificates in the cases did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. But it wasn't immediately clear Tuesday why those nine cases were still originally ruled as COVID-19 deaths.
The DHHR said in a press release that its epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates.
In an email response to the Daily Telegraph, Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the DHHR, said it wasn’t an error on anyone’s part. She said it was an issue of the death certificate not officially listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Greg Puckett, a member of the Mercer County Commission, didn’t know Tuesday what factors led to the change, but he welcomed the commitment for accurate data from health officials.
“We are gaining a greater understanding and validity, so the accountability is actually higher,” Puckett said. “With corrections in accuracy we are sending a strong signal that we have accurate data.”
Puckett said the change in the death toll also doesn’t change the severity of the pandemic and the need for increased vaccinations.
“It doesn’t downplay the severity of where we are,” Puckett said. “We are still at a place where we have to get broad-based immunizations to continue to lower our risk of the disease.”
Topping said the county is still having a hard time getting people to take the vaccine.
“People saying they are not going to get the vaccine are just endangering themselves and their loved ones by not doing this,” Topping said.
Some people who work have indicated they can’t participate in vaccine clinics that are held during work hours. So Topping said the health department will be working in the near future to schedule clinics that are later in the evening hours to accommodate those individuals who work during the daytime hours.
During a virtual pandemic briefing Monday, Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said 162 deaths statewide that were initially classified as COVID-related were, in fact, not.
Amjad said it was a matter of double checking death certificates and reviewing data to make sure the cases were properly classified.
“We will be moving the number in our dashboard,” Amjad said Monday. “The reporting system is real time information for public action,” but there is a lag time before the death certificates arrive and data is reviewed.
In neighboring Virginia, a new COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday in Tazewell County by the Virginia Department of Health. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those individuals who are classified as virus-related deaths. The state also does not provide data regarding active virus cases and recoveries. However, at least 23 new virus cases have been reported in Tazewell County since last week, based upon the daily data provided by the health department.
