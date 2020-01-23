PRINCETON — For those who want to learn about everything to see and do in the area, look no further than the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s 2020 Visitor Guide.
At 53 pages, it is chock full of information about recreational opportunities as well as local local restaurants, special events, shops, attractions and lodging providers.
“We are pleased with this year’s guide,” said CVB Executive Director Jamie Null. “The guide is refreshed, modern and up-to-date on all of Mercer County’s attractions. It is a great book for visitors to plan a trip, as well as residents who have family and friends coming to visit the community.”
More than 50,000 guides are printed and distributed to all the West Virginia Welcome Centers in the state and to local hotels, businesses and more, she added.
The CVB has moved forward with the digital age, but many prefer to have a hard copy to reference whenever they choose, and the guides can be obtained by going online.
“We will also begin promoting the guide online and will begin a digital campaign to increase our online requests for guides,” Null said.
Websites work, she added, with about 1,700 visitor guides requested through the CVB website last year, an increase of 133 percent over 2018.
“As we direct people to our website through digital campaigns, one of the goals is to have them request more information through the mail or through a digital newsletter,” she added.
Guides placed in businesses such as hotels give visitors to the area a quick, convenient resource to find out what is here and to spark interest.
The cover of the 2020 visitors guide features Beaver Pond Trail inside of Pinnacle Rock State Park.
To request a guide, visit www.visitmercercounty.com/guide-request or call 1-800-221-3206.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
