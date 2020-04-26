PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Friday a telephone scam in the area where individuals are being contacted and advised that the sheriff’s department has a warrant for their arrest.
The individual is then instructed to purchase a Visa Green Dot card and send $500 dollars or they will be arrested.
Be advised the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will never solicited money to take care of warrants, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
“If anyone is contacted in this manner please do not release any personal information or send any monetary sums to these individuals.”
Anyone with information concerning this complaint contact the Mercer County Sheriffs Department, investigators said.
