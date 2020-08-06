By CHARLES OWENS
BLUEFIELD — Health officials reported another six coronavirus cases Wednesday in Mercer County, and yet another virus-related hospitalization was confirmed in neighboring Tazewell County.
The six new COVID-19 cases in Mercer County brought the county’s cumulative total of infections to date to 173. Of that number, 39 people have already recovered from the virus and another 131 remain in quarantine, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
It was not immediately known Tuesday if the six new cases were connected to the Princeton Health Care Center, which is a COVID-19 outbreak site. More than 60 individuals at the nursing home, including residents and staff, have contracted the virus, and 16 individuals from the facility were hospitalized over the weekend.
Matt Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the six new cases all involved community transmission of the virus. He said contact tracing is underway in all six cases.
Three virus-related deaths involving residents of Mercer County have been reported to date. A fourth death, which occurred earlier during the pandemic, involved a transient who didn’t live in Mercer County but died at Princeton Community Hospital due to virus-related complications.
In Tazewell County, the Virginia Department of Health reported another virus-related hospitalization Wednesday. That brings the total number of people who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in Tazewell County over the past three weeks to eight.
The cumulative total of virus cases to date in Tazewell County climbed to 103 Wednesday. The majority of those 103 cases have occurred in Tazewell County over the past two months.
However, the exact number of active cases in Tazewell County isn’t known because that data is not provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
“The Commonwealth’s report does not distinguish between active and recovered cases,” Tazewell County officials said in a statement posted online. “The total number reported on Virginia Department of Health’s site includes both active and recovered cases.”
The statement reads citizens who are concerned about testing or methods used to report cases in the Commonwealth are urged to contact the office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
In McDowell County, health officials reported another two virus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 52. Of the 52 cases, 40 are considered active and involve individuals who are currently in quarantine, according to a statement released by the McDowell County Health Department.
“These cases are attributed to community spread,” the health department statement said. “Our 40 active cases are located throughout the county. Please follow the recommended guidelines when you are out in public. These individuals are currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The statement said the health department urges all residents to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings, avoid large crowds and to wash their hands frequently.
A new virus case also was reported Wednesday in Bland County, bringing the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date to eight.
