BLUEFIELD — Another COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday in Mercer County, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 27. Tuesday’s case is the third virus death in Mercer County that is not associated with the Princeton Health Care Center.
Also Tuesday, a student in Tazewell County tested positive for COVID-19 — the first case of a student in a classroom setting testing positive for the virus — and a new coronavirus case was confirmed at the Princeton Health Care Center, an outbreak site in Mercer County associated with 24 prior virus-related deaths.
According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, a 66-year-old male from Mercer County was among five new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the state Tuesday.
The man’s death is not related to the Princeton Health Care Center. The state is still reporting only 24 deaths at the Princeton-based nursing home, but the DHHR did confirm another unrelated COVID-19 case Tuesday at the Princeton Health Care Center, this time involving a staff member.
Two other deaths reported over the weekend, a 79 year-old male from Mercer County and another 66-year-old male from Mercer County, were not affiliated with a nursing home, Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the DHHR, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Tuesday.
With the three new deaths not related to the outbreak site, it means there have now been three non-nursing home related COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County. And that doesn’t include the death of a school employee in Mercer County who also passed away as a result of COVID-19, but lived in Virginia. Thus her death isn’t being counted as a Mercer County or West Virginia virus death.
Stephanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, also confirmed the new case at the Princeton-based nursing home in a statement posted online Tuesday.
“There is currently one active employee case and zero active resident cases,” Compton said in the prepared statement. “The employee remains asymptomatic and continues to quarantine at home. The employee will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by our infection control team, per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.”
Compton added, “Per state and federal health care official’s guidelines, one case is considered to be an outbreak. Therefore, our facility will remain on weekly testing until no new cases are identified for a period of at least 14 days.”
Mercer County also surpassed 400 virus cases Tuesday with its cumulative total now standing at 404 virus cases. So far 16,919 people in Mercer County have been tested for COVID-19 with 404 confirmed cases and now 27 deaths. Of that number, 236 of the virus cases are still considered active, according to the DHHR.
In Tazewell County, School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy confirmed Tuesday that a student in the Tazewell area has tested positive for COVID-19. Stacy said the school system was notified of the positive test Tuesday afternoon.
“This afternoon we were informed of a positive student case in the Tazewell area,” Stacy said. “The Tazewell County Health Department was immediately notified. At this time the health department is beginning the contact tracing procedures.”
Stacy said Tazewell County Public Schools will continue to work closely with the health department in both reporting any incidents and in following procedures and protocols established by the Virginia Department of Health.
“If you are not contacted by the health department, it has been determined that you were not exposed,” Stacy said.
The news comes just one day after school officials confirmed that a school system employee in the Bluefield area and a teacher observer in the Tazewell area had both tested positive for the virus.
In other virus related news Tuesday, Tazewell County reported three new virus cases Tuesday with its cumulative total climbing to 258 with two virus deaths. Both Buchanan and Bland counties reported one new virus case each Tuesday. There have been two virus deaths to date in Buchanan and four in Bland.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
