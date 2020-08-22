PRINCETON — Mercer County on Friday moved into the orange category on the state’s color code system that determines if school systems can offer in-person instruction and sporting events.
If that orange stands or moves into the red on Sept. 6, Mercer County schools will be all virtual instruction and no sports or extracurricular activities at least for that first week of school, which starts Sept. 8.
However, with two more weeks to go and the metric used based a seven-day rolling average of new positive cases, the county could fall back into the yellow or green, or in a worst-case scenario move into red.
It depends on how many new positive cases occur in the coming days.
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools as far as in-person instruction and sports and extracurricular activities are concerned.
Gov. Jim Justice said the orange designation will prohibit in-person instruction and sports activities for the first week of school only. After that, a county falling under orange can offer in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
The map that will be used to determine a county’s color code is posted every Saturday night at 9 p.m. and that determines the status of schools for the following week.
The red zone, however, which indicates a rising number of new positives, means all virtual instruction and no sports or extracurricular activities, and that will start immediately if a county falls into the red zone during the week, Justice said.
As of Friday, only one county in the state, Logan County, was in the red zone and most were in the green and yellow. Mercer and Lincoln counties were the only ones in orange.
The metrics of positive cases are adjusted to a per-100,000 model that accounts for population differences.
Mercer County saw eight new positive cases on Friday.
One of the thrusts of the color code system, state officials say, is to show all residents where their counties stand so communities can get involved by doing all they can to stop spreads and keep the number of positive cases down.
Mercer County Health Department Interim Administrator Brenda Donithan said the Code Orange designation is primarily for the school system.
“If there’s an increase in cases, that will affect us in terms of ramping up surveillance and the contact tracing,” she said.
During Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday, an adjustment was announced regarding counties with smaller populations of less than 16,000.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the usual metrics used on a per-100,000 base do not work for small populations on a seven-day rolling basis because the number of positive cases must be multiplied to a degree that makes it biased.
“We expanded the time interval,” he said, and the rolling average will be calculated on 14 days, rather than seven days.
A change was also announced Friday related to wearing facial coverings in schools.
Clayton Burch, state Superintendent of Education, said the color coding will determine when and where students in grades three through 12 will be required to wear masks.
“We have finalized the facial covering requirements,” he said.
In the green, grades three and above will wear masks on buses, in congregate settings or when groups of students are together, but not in classrooms.
A yellow code will mean grades three through five will remain the same as in green, but students in grades six through 12 will be required to wear masks at all times in school.
An orange code will be “universal” mask wearing for grades three through 12 and additional community mitigation will be explored.
Grades kindergarten through second will not be required to wear masks.
Of course, a red code will mean no students are in school at all and taking remote classes.
Burch said the system has already seen tweaks and may see more.
“We will adjust as we need to,” he said. “We listen to the field and meet their needs.”
Justice also said at the briefing that EMS organizations will start receiving $10,000 next week as part of his plan to give money to first-responder organizations.
“I know it is a small token of our thanks,” he said.
Volunteer fire departments around the state earlier also received $10,000.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
