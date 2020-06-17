By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON – A Mercer County man who was indicted on charges including soliciting a minor via computer was sentenced Tuesday to a term of one to three years in prison.
Ronnie Matney Jr., 30, of the Glenwood area, came before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. Matney had pleaded guilty in January to a charge of attempt to commit a felony, according to court records.
The case started Dec. 24, 2018 when Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; the cybertip was assigned for investigation by the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sommers then obtained Facebook Messenger records which indicated that Matney had communicated with a juvenile Facebook user from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2018, and repeatedly requested inappropriate photographs and suggested sexual encounters. Indiana law enforcement officers verified the other party to these electronic communications was a 15-year-old female Indiana resident, according to court records.
Matney was arrested Feb. 15. The charges included soliciting a minor via computer, which carries a possible two to 10 year in the penitentiary, and first-offense use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, which carries up to five years in the penitentiary.
Matney was taken into custody after Tuesday’s hearing.
