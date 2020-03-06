Staff report
BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a Bull Tail Hollow Road address, according to the Bluefield Police Department.
Sgt. Det. Sgt. K.L. Adams was investigating a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from the police department. Arrested was convicted felon, Roger Hager, 42, from Princeton.
The following items were recovered during the search warrant:
• 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.
• 20 grams of heroin.
• 75 grams of marijuana.
• A loaded 9-mm handgun.
The Mercer County Sheriffs Department assisted in this case along with Bluefield K-9 unit Maverick.
Hager was transported to Bluefield City Jail where he was awaiting arraignment.
