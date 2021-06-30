PRINCETON — Another long-term care facility in Mercer County is experiencing a COVID outbreak, but so far no deaths have been reported.
As of Tuesday, Stonerise Princeton, a retirement and assisted living facility in Glenwood, reported four patients and seven team members are confirmed positive for COVID-19, said Kristin Anderson, Stonerise marketing director.
All residents and staff were tested after a patient recently tested positive, following state guidelines and center-wide testing will continue twice per week for at least the next two weeks.
Anderson said more than 83 percent of patients at Stonerise Princeton have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last week, Stonerise Princeton worked with state and local health officials to develop separate units within the center to keep separate patients who test positive, patients who are awaiting test result confirmation and patients who test negative, she said.
All team members who test positive are instructed to self-isolate at home and not permitted to return to the center until they meet public health department standards.
As has been standard practice since the pandemic began, Stonerise Princeton team members are using personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, and following current infection control guidance.
“We remain focused on protecting and supporting our team members and patients, and above all else, serving our patients with love,” said Kourtney Pennington, Stonerise Princeton Administrator.
Stonerise Princeton has continually updated patients and their families, the center’s team members and care partners and public health officials on the COVID-19 cases among patients and team members.
Stonerise, a Charleston-based company, is made up of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy care, home health services, and hospice care.
Another long-term care county facility that experienced an outbreak recently saw four deaths.
Rockin’ Chair Residential Care in Lerona had a total of 16 positive COVID cases but has that outbreaks has stabilized and should be clear this week.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said three of the four who died were already experiencing life-threatening illnesses before contracting the virus.
Topping said these are examples to remind people the virus is still around and can inadvertently be brought into congregate care settings, as was the case in these outbreaks.
He also said some of those who had been vaccinated tested positive, but had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.