PRINCETON – The February 2022 term of the Mercer County Grand Jury has released its criminal docket.

Drug offenses, burglary and first-degree murder were among the offenses listed on the docket released by the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Download PDF February 2022 Mercer Co. Grand Jury Indictment

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

