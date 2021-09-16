PRINCETON — Masks requirements at the Mercer County Courthouse have been extended to include the Memorial Building, the 4-H Camp in Glenwood and the Mercer County Animal Shelter, the Mercer County Commission announced this week.
Masks are now required in the courthouse’s common areas and in the circuit courtrooms. They are also required at the neighboring Mercer County Courthouse Annex. County employees in their offices and at their desks are not required to wear masks, and screens have been erected to protect them and members of the public when doing business.
“This is for the protection of the public in general as well as our employees,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We highly encourage everybody to get vaccinated, wear a mask and stop the spread because this is worse now as of today than it was at its highest peak and we need to do whatever we can do to mitigate the problem.”
