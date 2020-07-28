WVSP setting up DUI checkpoint in Mercer
PRINCETON — A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted in Mercer County on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County on Oakvale Road, according to an announcement issued Monday by the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
Good Samaritan store
closing temporarily
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Good Samaritan Clothing Store and Yard Sale Store in Richlands, Va. will once again be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will not be accepting donations of clothing or yard sale items until further notice.
However, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry will continue operations as usual on Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
AAA Summer Safety Event scheduled
PRINCETON — Pantili Hyundai in cooperation with AAA will host a Summer Safety Event Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pantili Hyundai on Oakvale Rd.
Learn about summer road safety and the benefits of being a AAA member with: membership discounts, summer safety inspection, hot dogs, and a welcome gift for those who sign up with AAA. Participants will also be entered to win free oil changes from Pantili Hyundai.
Canned food drive scheduled
PRINCETON — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s (MSOFS) Princeton office, located at 220 Locust St., will be collecting non-perishable canned foods through Friday, August 28, to be donated to Tender Mercies of Princeton.
Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, invites patients and the general public to drop off canned foods (soup, chili, stews, canned meat or tuna, assorted vegetables, and beans) at their Princeton office, and Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery will match donations by purchasing an equal number of canned goods to double the effort to meet local food needs.
Charleston Ballet holding Nutcracker auditions
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Ballet, the Official West Virginia State Ballet, under the direction of Kim R. Pauley will hold auditions for roles in the upcoming Nutcracker performance series presented with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street on the Mezzanine floor.
The auditions will be held Saturday, August 1, from 2 - 3:15 p.m. Male and female dancers ages nine and up with a classical ballet background are encouraged to audition. Please call the office at 304-342-6541 to register for the audition or for more information.
All interested dancers and their parents must commit to and comply with the rehearsal and performance schedules. Public performances will take place in mid-December and are subject to change.
School Clothing Allowance application delayed
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families, has delayed the application period for the School Clothing Allowance (SCA) program due to COVID-19. The program will be moving to an electronic format to allow SCA recipients to make online purchases to reduce health risks. Previously, purchases were limited to in-store transactions.
SCA provides funds for eligible West Virginia children to purchase clothing and shoes for back to school. Funds may also be used for the purchase of piece goods to sew clothing.
Revised dates for the SCA application period as well as new guidance related to online shopping will be announced in the coming weeks.
Athens-Concord Town Social cancelled
ATHENS — The Athens-Concord Town Social won’t be holding a large, in-person gathering this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event won’t be held in 2020, organizers are already looking forward to hosting the gathering next year.
Matoaka Blessings Box contributions needed
MATOAKA — The Matoaka Blessings Box, located at The Shepherd’s Hands above the Bible Baptist Church and the box next to the Matoaka Fire Department in Matoaka, are in need of donations. Donations of non-perishable food to toiletries are now needed in our community.
BSC implements “Good Neighbor Plan”
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College now offers West Virginia in-state tuition for all Virginia high school graduates from Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, and Giles counties. Pell-eligible students from these counties could utilize their Pell grants, meaning they’ll pay zero dollars tuition for their first two semesters at BSC.
Bluefield State salutes the Virginia community colleges in our region for their free tuition programs for incoming freshmen this fall. As a “good neighbor,” BSC joins them to provide another excellent option to help students from Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, and Giles counties continue their education this fall.
Apply now at bluefieldstate.edu/goodneighbor
ACT testing for PROMISE available on campuses
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has worked with colleges and universities across the state to make ACT on-campus testing available for this year’s graduating high school seniors who have applied for the PROMISE Scholarship. Applicants can qualify for PROMISE for the fall semester by earning qualifying scores through on-campus testing by the end of September.
Currently, Bluefield State College, Concord University are offering ACT on-campus tests. Students are asked to contact the institution directly to register or for information about testing dates and associated fees. Contact information for each campus can be found at www.wvhepc.edu/coronavirus.
In addition to ACT on-campus testing, PROMISE applicants can take any national ACT or SAT testing that is scheduled between now and the end of October to qualify. Questions about the PROMISE Scholarship can be directed to the state’s financial aid hotline: 888-825-5707.
Farmer’s Market vouchers now available
CHARLESTON — Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers are now being distributed through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs. Eligible seniors over the age of 60, who meet certain requirements, can sign up at their local senior centers. Sign-ups for the program will be conducted via drive-thru, mail, or by an in-home care worker.
In Mercer County, the voucher will be accepted at the Mercer County Tailgate Market at the MCTEC parking lot Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. - Noon. In McDowell County, the vouchers will be accepted at the McDowell County Youth Producers Association pop-up markets throughout the county.
Vouchers may be obtained in Mercer County at the CASE WV Aging Program located at 600 Trent St. in Princeton. For McDowell County vouchers can be obtained at the McDowell County Commission on Aging located at 725 Stewart St. in Welch.
People, Inc. offering rent and mortgage assistance
ABINGDON, Va. – People Incorporated of Virginia is not offering rent and mortgage assistance to eligible residents unable to make payments and facing eviction due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
Eligible residents in Southwest Virginia must reside in Buchanan County, Bristol City, Dickenson County, Russell County, Tazewell County or Washington County, Va.
Residents must be unable to pay their rent or mortgage due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance extends to residents who have rent or mortgage payments past due beginning April 1, 2020 and onward. Recipients must meet eligibility requirements due to COVID-19 and area market income guidelines. Payments will be made directly to landlords, property management companies or mortgage lending institutions.
Interested applicants are encouraged to call the People Inc. hotline at 833-437-0114 for assistance determining their eligibility.
Medical Cannabis Lab permit applications to open
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will resume accepting permit applications for medical cannabis laboratories. Laboratory permits are not limited in number and the application process will remain open indefinitely.
A link to the web-based application is available at www.medcanwv.org. No paper option will be available.
Alzheimer’s Association Expands 2020 Walk
CHARLESTON – Neighborhoods, trails and parks will be the site of this year’s 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s as the new Walk experience allows participants to walk everywhere to show support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups in light of restrictions caused by COVID-19.
With the help of technology, participants in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s can track their steps, follow a virtual Walk path and experience the time-honored traditions of the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony. To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.
On Walk day, the Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. The Bluefield/Princeton walk is set for October 3.
Humanities Council seeks proposals
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals for its upcoming September 1 grant deadline. Four grant categories will be offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Major grants, Media grants, Publication grants, and Teacher Institute grants will be available for the upcoming deadline of Sept. 1
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at (304) 346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org/grants.
Solid Waste Authorities receive grants
CHARLESTON — Local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at their recent meeting.
The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their perspective counties or regions.
Local grant recipients are:
• McDowell County: $5,000 – for litter control officer wages.
• Mercer County: $10,000 – for computer and software.
• Monroe County: $9,8000 – for insurance, financial examination and maintenance/repairs for truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.