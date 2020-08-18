DUI checkpoint
set in Princeton
PRINCETON —A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. until midnight, according to a announcement Monday from the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County on Oakvale Road. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.