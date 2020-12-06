BLUEFIELD — Mercer County and the City of Bluefield continue to apply to the state for federal dollars to fill gaps in lost revenue during the pandemic, and the funding is substantial.
Gov. Jim Justice had allocated $200 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act for municipalities around the state to help them cope with the impact of COVID-19.
On Friday, Justice said the money covers expenses through Dec. 30 and the funding ends in 2021, but more has been added to the total available.
“That ($200 million) was increased to $225 million for counties and cities,” he said. “It may go up to $235 million.”
Kelly Davis, treasurer for Bluefield, said reimbursements from the CARES Act will total more than $2 million for the city, with most of that money already received.
“We applied for eligible expenses for the previous month (back to March),” she said, averaging about $200,000 a month to reimburse the city for the salaries of law enforcement as well as fire and rescue.
Davis said the funding request for November will be sent in by Dec. 21 and the request for December must be filed by Jan. 21.
After December, though, it’s unclear if any more money will be available, depending on another possible federal stimulus package.
Mercer County Administrator Vicki Reed said she is also applying for those reimbursements for the county that will include salaries for the Sheriff’s Office as well as the 911 center and emergency management.
“We had not applied for salary reimbursement because we were not sure if that was allowed (as an eligible expense),” she said. “We were just no sure what we could apply for.”
Initially, the restrictions on how the CARES Act money could be spent were tight, but eventually loosened.
Reed said the county should be reimbursed at least $500,000, and possibly more if it is retroactive.
“So far, we have received $54,000,” she said, but that was for PPE and other pandemic supplies and the county also received grants for other supplies.
The county received $100,000 earlier this year, money that was initially earmarked as “hero pay” for healthcare workers and first-responders, but because of guidelines could not be used for that.
Reed said about $60,000 of that was distributed to emergency services and other agencies for pandemic-related expenses, with Bluefield and Princeton rescue squads also receiving $10,000 each for supplies.
Reed said she is in the process now of completing applications for all possible reimbursements.
“We hope it will be approved,” she said.
Information from Princeton on the CARES Act funding was not available.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
