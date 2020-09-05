CHARLESTON — A Mercer County attorney’s law license has been suspended for two years by order of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, the state Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel announced Friday.
On Aug. 27, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia entered an order which suspended the law license of Elizabeth A. French, a Mercer County attorney, according to a press release issued Friday.
The court ordered that French be required to petition for reinstatement. Prior to petitioning for reinstatement, she will be required to complete an additional six hours of continuing education in ethics, law office management and/or substance abuse. During the period of suspension, “she shall enter into a monitoring agreement with WVJLAP (West Virginia Judicial & Lawyer Assistance Program) in order to provide a documented record of testing, accountability and sobriety,” according to the state Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel.
Prior to filing a petition for reinstatement, French must “submit to a comprehensive independent medical examination from a qualified medical professional designated by WSJLAP that indicates she is not suffering from any impairment that would impact her ability to practice law and that sets forth any treatment protocol,” according to the press release.
If successfully reinstated, French will supervised by the ODC (Office of Disciplinary Counsel) for a period of one year, and she shall continue the monitoring agreement with WVJLAP for a period of two years, according to the Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel.
In May of 2018, French was arrested in Princeton and charged with driving under the influence.
