PRINCETON — At this week’s Princeton City Council meeting, Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle came before council to state his opposition to the proposed Amendment 2.
Cottle opened by saying that the proposed amendment would, if passed, take money from local governments and give the state Legislature much greater power through the scaling back or repeal of tangible personal property taxes. Such taxes include the vehicle personal property tax and the machinery and inventory tax.
“We don’t think that’s right. If this passes, we’ll be giving the right to Charleston to control $600 million in tax revenue,” Cottle said. We’d lose a lot of services that are offered such as local fire departments and the Glenwood 4-H Camp, to name two, because of the loss of funding.”
To compensate for losing money through a repeal in the automobile tax, Cottle said other taxes would have to be increased.
“The loss to Mercer County would be by our calculations $2,801,808,” he said. “The loss to our school system would be $3,801,152. The loss to the excess levy would be $4,496,724.”
Cottle urged the council to oppose Amendment 2.
Amendment 2, which is on the ballot November 8 as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would change the state Constitution to give legislators authority to end or change the vehicle personal property tax as well as machinery and inventory tax in counties.
State Republican leadership in both the Senate and House are supporting Amendment 2, with a bill already written that would reimburse counties for all of the local money lost if the two taxes end ($550 million statewide), plus at least $1 million to each county to help pay for counties to house inmates in regional jails. The Republican leaders say they can pay for this by including $600 million each year in the state budget as record budget surpluses continue.
Also taking advantage of the “public input” portion of Monday’s agenda was Theresa Davis of the Mt. Horeb Road area, who requested more of a police presence at the intersection of Mt. Horeb, Ingelside Road and U.S. Route 460 intersection for traffic safety. Police Chief Tim Gray said he’d work on the problem.
Council also, on first reading, approved an amendment to Article 121.01 of the city code, which would set the monthly meeting of council to the third Monday of each month, effective January 2023. Council would have the option to change the meeting times in cases of the third Monday being a holiday. The motion was made by Vice Mayor Joe Allen and seconded by Councilman James Hill.
A second reading and public hearing on the motion will be held at the November meeting of Council.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
