PRINCETON — A COVID-19 surge after Thanksgiving was expected, and Mercer County confirmed 120 new cases just over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,702.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is on the county’s coronavirus response task force, said the number of new cases has almost doubled in about five weeks.
“This is very concerning,” he said, adding that the surge has prompted the Mercer County Courthouse to close this week and tentatively set to reopen Dec. 14.
Numbers are rising sharply around the state too as 1,131 new cases were reported Monday with 42 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 841.
Gov. Jim Justice said 19,691 cases remain active and the daily positivity rate was 7.24 percent.
McDowell County Health Department officials confirmed 15 additional cases COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total cases to 721 with 113 being active.
The 15 new cases were attributed to community spread and the 113 active cases are located throughout the county.
Currently, nine of the active cases are hospitalized with one on a ventilator.
Monroe County as of Monday had a total of 384 cases with 47 probable. Sixty-five cases remain active with 357 recovered and four people hospitalized and 10 total deaths.
In Virginia, Buchanan County saw a surge in reported deaths over the weekend, increasing from six to 23.
Robert Parker, Public Information Officer with the Virginia Department of Health’s Western Region, said it was a matter of properly classifying previous deaths.
“This was a data adjustment that occurred (Sunday),” he said. “Sixteen of these deaths were from a Long Term Care facility. They had not previously been attributed to COVID.”
The other reported death was from the community, he added.
Buchanan County has seen a total of 532 cases with 35 now hospitalized.
Tazewell County’s death toll is now eight, with 1,236 total cases and 53 hospitalized.
Dr. Chris Stacy, superintendent of schools, said Graham High School will move to virtual learning starting today and all schools will move to remote leaning starting Dec. 14 and return to in-person instruction on Jan. 11.
Christmas break is Dec.21 to Jan 2 with the week of Jan. 4-Jan. 8 remote learning as well.
Giles County stands at 256 cumulative cases with 13 hospitalized and one death.
Bland County has had five COVID-related deaths with 254 cases and seven hospitalized.
Statewide, Virginia has had a total of 258,870 positive cases and as of Monday 4,208 deaths, with 15,356 now hospitalized.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
