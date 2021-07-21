By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for the late William B. Robertson is set for next week at Bluefield State College.
Robertson, for whom the BSC library is named, passed away on June 21 at 88.
After graduating from BSC in 1956, he went on to have a distinguished and diverse career spanning six decades, including serving in an executive capacity in the administrations of five U.S. Presidents.
BSC President Robin Capehart praised Robertson’s life and legacy shortly after his death.
“He dearly loved his alma mater and often shared how, when he was a student here, BSC President Henry Lake Dickason and faculty members like Othello Harris-Jefferson made a profound impact upon his life,” Capehart said. “Two years ago, the Bluefield State College library was renamed the William Bernard Robertson Library in recognition of his distinguished career in education and public service.”
Capehart said that just a few months after Robertson was the keynote speaker at BSC’s 2019 commencement, he returned to address a capacity audience at the library dedication ceremony.
“At that event, he was saluted for his career in education and public service through which he would pass along to others the gifts of wisdom and inspiration he had received,” he said.
Monroe County writer Becky Crabtree became friends with Robertson working together on his life story that will be published by the University of Virginia early next year.
“It is titled, ‘Lifting Every Voice: My Journey from Segregated Roanoke to the Corridors of Power.”’ she said, “which sums up his life. He showed me that people of all colors built this country and that one person can make a difference.”
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 1 p.m. in the Brown-Gilbert Basic Science Building auditorium to to “share memories and stories, to remember this American patriot and son of Bluefield State College, and to be inspired by his life.”
