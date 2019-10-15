BLUEFIELD, Va. — With the Nov. 5 election quickly approaching, local Virginia candidates will have a chance to air their views this week.
Bluefield College is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” forum Tuesday evening.
Sponsored by the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the forum will begin at 6 p.m. in Harman Chapel.
Bluefield College President David Olive will be the moderator.
The Chambers have invited the following candidates:
• Incumbent State Sen. Ben Chafin (R-38th District) and challenger George W. McCall III, who is running as an Independent.
• Incumbent Del. Delegate Will Morefield (R-3rd District), who is running unopposed.
• Incumbent Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Dennis and challenger Chris Plaster.
• Incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt and challenger Kevin Bales.
• Commissioner of Revenue David Anderson, who is running unopposed.
* Treasurer David Larimer, also unopposed.
• Board of Supervisors Eastern District Incumbent Charles Stacy and challenger Charles Presley.
• Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury, who is unopposed.
• Northwest District Supervisor Travis Hackworth, also unopposed.
According to the chambers, the event will provide an important opportunity to hear each candidate’s position.
“The chambers work to host these forums during elections to allow our memberships and communities to meet and hear from the candidates,” a statement from the chambers said.
Each candidate will have two minutes to make an opening statement. Audience questions will be written and read by the moderator. Candidates will have three minutes to respond to the question.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
